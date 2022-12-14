Are you wondering what the best Jennifer Coolidge movies and TV shows are after watching her amazing performance in The White Lotus? Coolidge has been gracing our movie and television screens since her start in 1993 on an episode of Seinfield. She has built up a persona and often plays small comedic roles so it is no shock that she would provide some very quotable lines in The White Lotus. After the initial laugh wears off you may be looking for additional hits from her other roles. Here are the best Jennifer Coolidge movies and TV shows that will leave you in stitches.

Best Jennifer Coolidge Movies and TV Shows

Here are the five best Jennifer Coolidge movies and TV shows you can watch after finishing The White Lotus. These entries will not disappoint and will definitely provide you with plenty of laughs while keeping you busy until season 3.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager

Description: 15 year old Amy ends up pregnant after one night at band camp, throwing her whole life upside down. It doesn’t help that she’s now going to school with that guy.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Role: Jennifer became a recurring character starting in season 2 as Betty, a call girl. She would become involved with Ben’s dad and ultimately become his stepmother.

Where to Watch: You can stream The Secret Life of the American Teenager on Hulu.

2 Broke Girls

Description: Two young women waitressing at a greasy spoon diner strike up an unlikely friendship in the hopes of launching a successful business – if only they can raise the cash.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Role: Jennifer plays the role of Sophie Kachinsky who is a polish businesswomen who lives in the apart above the two main characters. She again plays a comedic role and offers som eof the funniest moments of the show.

Where to Watch: You can stream 2 Broke Girls on Apple Tv, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, or Vudu.

Legally Blonde

Description: Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen, is dumped by her boyfriend. She decides to follow him to law school. While she is there, she figures out that there is more to her than just looks.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Role: Jennifer plays the role of Paulette Parcelle who is the main character’s manicurist and confidante. This role was the birth of her on and off-screen persona, which is often over the top, eccentric, and often times floozy.

Where to Watch: You can stream Legally Blonde on Apple TV, Paramount + Showtime, or Prime Video.

American Pie

Description: Four teenage boys enter a pact to lose their virginity by prom night.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Role: Jennifer played the role of Stiffler’s mom throughout the entirety of the film’s franchise and is romantically involved with one of the film’s main characters. She was the original MILF (Mother I’d Like to [email protected]#$).

Where to Watch: You can rent the American Pie franchise on all major streaming platforms.

Best in Show

Description: A behind-the-scenes look into the highly competitive and cut-throat world of dog shows through the eyes of a group of ruthless dog owners.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Role: Jennifer played the role of Sherri Ann cabot who is a gold-digging wife and dog show winner. She brought some of the most memorable moments from the improv mockumentarie, which says something about her acting ability, because it is filled with many due to its star cast.

Where to Watch: You can stream Best in Show on Showtime via Prime Video, Paramount +, and The Roku Channel.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022