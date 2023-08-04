The casting choices made by Larian Studios for the voice actors in Baldur’s Gate 3 are truly impressive. The list of actors is filled with well-known names, and you’ll likely recognize at least one voice. If you’re having trouble identifying your favorite character’s voice actor, don’t worry. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of characters and their corresponding voice actors so that you can appreciate more of their exceptional performances.
All Characters and Cast List in Baldur’s Gate 3
Here is the Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor cast List for every main character:
- Narrator: Amelia Tyler
- Alfira: Rebecca Hanssen
- Arabella: Charlotte Sparey
- Aradin: Ash Rizi
- Astarion: Neil Newbon
- Cal: Nathan Collins
- Demir: George Naylor
- Derryth Bonecloak: Kate O’Rourke
- Dror Ragzlin: Adam Diggle
- Gale: Tim Downie
- General Ketheric Thorm: J.K. Simmons
- Glut: Matt Addis
- Halsin: Dave Jones
- Jaheira: Tracy Wiles
- Karlach: Samantha Béart
- Lae’Zel: Devora Wilde
- Lord Enver Gortash: Jason Isaacs
- Minsc: Matthew Mercer
- Minthara: Emma Gregory
- Nere: Joseph Capp
- Orin the Red: Maggie Robertson
- Rolan: George Taylor
- Sazza: Holly-Marie Michael
- Shadowheart: Jennifer English
- The Guardian: Díana Bermudez
- Tra-an: Oliver Cudbill
- Volo: Stephen Hogan
- Wyll: Lanre Malaolu
Narrator – Amelia Tyler
When embarking on adventures in Baldur’s Gate 3, the narrator will accompany you and play a crucial role in the overall experience. Amelia Tyler, who has voiced characters in more than 50 video games, including her most memorable performance as Malady in Divinity: Original Sin 2, will also be lending her voice to Hades 2 as the mentor of the main character, Hecate. Tyler has also posted narrator outtakes on YouTube, which shows what it’s like to narrate a game like Baldur’s Gate 3.
Astarion – Neil Newbon
Astarion is a well-liked companion due to his captivating persona and intriguing backstory, making him an excellent addition to any party. Fans of the widely known UK soap opera Hollyoaks may recall Neil Newbon for his portrayal of Simon Walker. He has also lent his voice to games like Resident Evil Village as Karl Heisenberg, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as Zeon, and Detroit: Become Human as Elijah Kamski.
Gale – Tim Downie
Gale is a wizard with exceptional abilities and the potential to become a legendary figure, but unfortunately, a Netherese Destruction Orb has become lodged inside his chest, which has the potential to utterly destroy an entire city. Tim Downie, the actor who provides his voice, is renowned for his comedic performances in popular British television series such as Toast of London and Upstart Crow.
General Ketheric Thorm – J.K. Simmons
General Ketheric Thorm plays a significant role in the campaign when you attempt to eliminate the implanted parasite. J.K. Simmons is a renowned actor, having acted in movies since 1986. He has played many memorable roles throughout his career, such as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man series and, more recently, as Omni-Man in Invincible.
Karlach – Samantha Beart
Karlach is a Tiefling Barbarian who serves as a companion and love interest. Her chest houses an infernal engine, a reminder of her tragic past as an infernal slave sold to an Arch Demon when she was young. Samantha Béart voices Karlach, and she is most known for her work in The Sandman podcast series and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles game.
Lae’Zel – Devora Wilde
Players face a decision that tests their friendships soon after leaving the Nautiloid ship. They must choose whether to save Lae’Zel, a mighty Githyanki warrior. Soon after, she’ll have conflicting views with Shadowheart making players pick between the two companions when building relationships. Lae’Zel is voiced by Devora Wilde, known for her role as Julia Boyanova in the popular TV series Stolen Life.
Lord Enver Gortash – Jason Isaacs
Lord Enver Gortash is a politician who is portrayed as one of the main opponents seeking to take over the city. However, depending on the player’s motivation, they can choose to either stop his plans or join forces with him. Lord Enver Gortash is voiced by Jason Isaacs, famous for his portrayal of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series and The Judge in Castlevania.
Minthara – Emma Gregory
Minthara is an antagonist and potentially romantic partner. Along with her followers, she plans to attack Druid Grove, where you can choose to help her or stop her. Minthara is a Drow Paladin who serves General Ketheric Thorm and can be an early boss fight if you do not join her side. Emma Gregory is known for her roles as Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Lavinia in the Angels of Death TV Series.
Shadowheart – Jennifer English
Shadowheart was a half-elf cleric of Shar who is first encountered as a prisoner of the mind flayers aboard the Nautiloid ship during the game’s tutorial. Fans have billed her as one of the more popular voice actors and companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is a huge accomplishment! Jennifer English is relatively new to voice acting, but she has lent her voice as characters Leya in Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Latenna in Elden Ring.
Wyll – Lanre Malaolu
Wyll was abducted, held captive, and disfigured by Fezzerk and Spike, the latter of whom removed one of Wyll’s eyes. That trauma caused Wyll to seek greater power when he formed a pact with the fiend Mizora, gaining powers of the Nine Hells in exchange for his mortal soul. Lanre Malaolu, a skilled director, writer, and voice actor, is most known for his role in the short film, Figure and directing in The Circle.
Author’s Note: I wrote this guide playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.
- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023