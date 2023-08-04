Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The casting choices made by Larian Studios for the voice actors in Baldur’s Gate 3 are truly impressive. The list of actors is filled with well-known names, and you’ll likely recognize at least one voice. If you’re having trouble identifying your favorite character’s voice actor, don’t worry. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of characters and their corresponding voice actors so that you can appreciate more of their exceptional performances.

All Characters and Cast List in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here is the Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor cast List for every main character:

Narrator: Amelia Tyler

Amelia Tyler Alfira: Rebecca Hanssen

Rebecca Hanssen Arabella: Charlotte Sparey

Charlotte Sparey Aradin: Ash Rizi

Ash Rizi Astarion: Neil Newbon

Neil Newbon Cal: Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins Demir: George Naylor

George Naylor Derryth Bonecloak: Kate O’Rourke

Kate O’Rourke Dror Ragzlin: Adam Diggle

Adam Diggle Gale: Tim Downie

Tim Downie General Ketheric Thorm : J.K. Simmons

: J.K. Simmons Glut: Matt Addis

Matt Addis Halsin: Dave Jones

Dave Jones Jaheira: Tracy Wiles

Tracy Wiles Karlach: Samantha Béart

Samantha Béart Lae’Zel: Devora Wilde

Devora Wilde Lord Enver Gortash: Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs Minsc: Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer Minthara: Emma Gregory

Emma Gregory Nere: Joseph Capp

Joseph Capp Orin the Red: Maggie Robertson

Maggie Robertson Rolan: George Taylor

George Taylor Sazza: Holly-Marie Michael

Holly-Marie Michael Shadowheart: Jennifer English

Jennifer English The Guardian : Díana Bermudez

: Díana Bermudez Tra-an: Oliver Cudbill

Oliver Cudbill Volo: Stephen Hogan

Stephen Hogan Wyll: Lanre Malaolu

Narrator – Amelia Tyler

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When embarking on adventures in Baldur’s Gate 3, the narrator will accompany you and play a crucial role in the overall experience. Amelia Tyler, who has voiced characters in more than 50 video games, including her most memorable performance as Malady in Divinity: Original Sin 2, will also be lending her voice to Hades 2 as the mentor of the main character, Hecate. Tyler has also posted narrator outtakes on YouTube, which shows what it’s like to narrate a game like Baldur’s Gate 3.

Astarion – Neil Newbon

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Astarion is a well-liked companion due to his captivating persona and intriguing backstory, making him an excellent addition to any party. Fans of the widely known UK soap opera Hollyoaks may recall Neil Newbon for his portrayal of Simon Walker. He has also lent his voice to games like Resident Evil Village as Karl Heisenberg, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as Zeon, and Detroit: Become Human as Elijah Kamski.

Gale – Tim Downie

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Gale is a wizard with exceptional abilities and the potential to become a legendary figure, but unfortunately, a Netherese Destruction Orb has become lodged inside his chest, which has the potential to utterly destroy an entire city. Tim Downie, the actor who provides his voice, is renowned for his comedic performances in popular British television series such as Toast of London and Upstart Crow.

General Ketheric Thorm – J.K. Simmons

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

General Ketheric Thorm plays a significant role in the campaign when you attempt to eliminate the implanted parasite. J.K. Simmons is a renowned actor, having acted in movies since 1986. He has played many memorable roles throughout his career, such as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man series and, more recently, as Omni-Man in Invincible.

Karlach – Samantha Beart

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Karlach is a Tiefling Barbarian who serves as a companion and love interest. Her chest houses an infernal engine, a reminder of her tragic past as an infernal slave sold to an Arch Demon when she was young. Samantha Béart voices Karlach, and she is most known for her work in The Sandman podcast series and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles game.

Related: How to romance all companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

Lae’Zel – Devora Wilde

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players face a decision that tests their friendships soon after leaving the Nautiloid ship. They must choose whether to save Lae’Zel, a mighty Githyanki warrior. Soon after, she’ll have conflicting views with Shadowheart making players pick between the two companions when building relationships. Lae’Zel is voiced by Devora Wilde, known for her role as Julia Boyanova in the popular TV series Stolen Life.

Lord Enver Gortash – Jason Isaacs

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lord Enver Gortash is a politician who is portrayed as one of the main opponents seeking to take over the city. However, depending on the player’s motivation, they can choose to either stop his plans or join forces with him. Lord Enver Gortash is voiced by Jason Isaacs, famous for his portrayal of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series and The Judge in Castlevania.

Minthara – Emma Gregory

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Minthara is an antagonist and potentially romantic partner. Along with her followers, she plans to attack Druid Grove, where you can choose to help her or stop her. Minthara is a Drow Paladin who serves General Ketheric Thorm and can be an early boss fight if you do not join her side. Emma Gregory is known for her roles as Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Lavinia in the Angels of Death TV Series.

Shadowheart – Jennifer English

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Shadowheart was a half-elf cleric of Shar who is first encountered as a prisoner of the mind flayers aboard the Nautiloid ship during the game’s tutorial. Fans have billed her as one of the more popular voice actors and companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is a huge accomplishment! Jennifer English is relatively new to voice acting, but she has lent her voice as characters Leya in Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Latenna in Elden Ring.

Wyll – Lanre Malaolu

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Wyll was abducted, held captive, and disfigured by Fezzerk and Spike, the latter of whom removed one of Wyll’s eyes. That trauma caused Wyll to seek greater power when he formed a pact with the fiend Mizora, gaining powers of the Nine Hells in exchange for his mortal soul. Lanre Malaolu, a skilled director, writer, and voice actor, is most known for his role in the short film, Figure and directing in The Circle.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023