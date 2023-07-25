What Star Wars Shows Do You Need To Watch Before Ahsoka?

Image: Lucasfilm

Ahsoka is poised to be a fantastic entry in the Star Wars franchise. Not only will the series bring us one step closer to showrunner Dave Filoni’s theatrical “New Republic” Star Wars film, but it’s also set to be full of references to many of the Star Wars series that featured Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan. However, while these allusions will delight long-time Star Wars fans, those less-familiar with Ahsoka and her Era-transcending story might get confused when certain characters and plot points debut with enthusiastic fanfare.

To help the newer Star Wars fans jump right into the action, we’ve compiled a list of all the Star Wars shows you should watch before Ahsoka drops on Disney Plus on August 23. Fortunately, all of the Star Wars series listed below are also available on Disney Plus, and you have plenty of time to watch them before Ahsoka premieres. Without further ado, here are all the Star Wars shows you should watch before Ahsoka.

Best Pre-Ahsoka Star Wars Show Watch Order

For this watch list, we’ve selected all Star Wars shows that feature Ahsoka and follow her transformation from a snarky and inexperienced Padawan to a wise and skilled Jedi Knight. While Ahsoka will likely feature references and callbacks to Star Wars films and ser/ies besides the ones covered below, these series feature major milestones in Ahsoka’s journey, so viewing them helps paint a fuller picture of her as a character.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Since this list is about Ahsoka, it only makes sense to start with the series that introduced her. While Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ decision to saddle Anakin with a Padawin did not (and in a few cases still doesn’t) sit well with some Star Wars fans, her charming personality and endearing relationship with her teacher, both of which evolve considerably throughout the series, managed to win over most viewers.

Although The Clone Wars was prematurely canceled after Disney acquired LucasFilms, the series’ endearing popularity led to a one-season revival in 2020. This revival concluded a previously-unresolved cliffhanger that saw Ahsoka leave the Jedi Order after a devastating betrayal, reuniting her with her master for one last adventure before showing how she survived Order 66.

Star Wars: Rebels

The first Star Wars series to be released after Disney discontinued the previously-established Extended Universe, Star Wars: Rebels, was, in many respects, a continuation of The Clone Wars that featured many of the characters the previous series introduced. One of these returning faces was Ahsoka, who was established as an essential figure in the fledgling Rebel Alliance’s war against the Galactic Empire.

While Ahsoka is essentially a side character in Rebels, she undergoes critical character development in the show by forming a mentor-student relationship with the young Jedi Ezra Bridger and learning of her former master’s tragic fall to the Dark Side. By the end of the series, Ahsoka develops a more nuanced view of the Force and embarks on a journey to find Ezra, who goes missing after a climactic battle against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is an anthology series that explores many of the Prequel Era’s most prominent Jedi, but Ahsoka steals most of the screentime. Tales of the Jedi explores several essential moments in Ahsoka’s life, from her childhood on her homeworld of Shili, her training under Anakin, and her time as a fugitive in the years after Order 66. By Tales of the Jedi‘s last episode, Ahsoka abandons her solitary existence to aid the Rebel Alliance, fully bridging the gap between The Clone Wars and Rebels.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is a Star Wars series that explores a grittier side of a galaxy far, far away. Still, the shadow of the Jedi looms over the series. In his quest to reunite the Force-sensitive infant Grogu with his “clan,” the Mandalorian Din Djarin eventually crosses paths with Ahsoka in the second season’s fifth episode, apply-titled “The Jedi.”

While “The Jedi” concludes with Ahsoka parting ways with Djarin after setting him on the path that ends with him (temporarily) entrusting Grogu to her master’s son Luke Skywalker, the episode establishes that she is still a Jedi at heart and is committed to purging the remnants of the Empire from the galaxy. By the end of the episode, she makes significant progress in this mission by capturing Imperial Magistrate and Thrawn loyalist Morgan Elsbeth, who is set to be a recurring character in Ahsoka.

The Book of Boba Fett

Ahsoka’s presence in The Book of Boba Fett is limited to a few scenes in the series fifth episode, “Return of the Mandalorian.” Still, her interaction with Luke is a touching meeting of characters from the Prequal and Original Trilogy that will delight any Star Wars fan. Ahsoka’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett is a beautiful moment that sees the Togruta come full circle by imparting valuable wisdom to the son of her mentor and father figure, all while confirming many fans’ hope that she was able to learn that her belief that Anakin could return to the light was not misplaced.

