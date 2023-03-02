Image: Disney Plus, and AOTF

For certain viewers who exclusively follow just The Mandalorian amongst all live-action Star Wars shows, the premiere episode of Season 3 may have been confusing. At the end of Season 2, Grogu left Mando and went to Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple on Ossus, where the latter decided to begin his Jedi training.

However, viewers who missed out on the ending of The Book of Boba Fett would be confused over Grogu’s return in The Mandalorian Season 3. This is because Grogu chose to be with Din Djarin over his Jedi training with Luke at the finale of The Book of Boba Fett.

Thus, much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars series now continue its timeline over these shows’ events in the interconnected franchise. However, this kind of shared continuity has made the Star Wars timeline much more difficult to track.

The Mandalorian Season 3’s Place In Star Wars Timeline – How Many Years Have Passed Between Seasons?

According to The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau’s recent discussion with Star Wars-based podcast, Skytalkers, seasons 1 and 2 of the show apparently took place over “many years.” The showrunner also hinted that Grogu may have been with Luke Skywalker for around two years before he decided to return to Mando.

In the podcast, Favreau stated:

“We know that he (Grogu) started off earlier in the Jedi Temple, we’ve seen flashbacks that speak to that. And then we know that he’s been rescued and spent many years with The Mandalorian, went back with Luke, now we’ve been two years apart from him there, training…”

However, later the Iron Man director clarified his statement during his statement to Variety where he said: “The end of season two, when they said goodbye, we checked in, in The Book of Boba Fett about a year ago when they parted company again, and then he rejoined the Mandalorian. I think somewhere between zero and two years.”

Therefore, it is likely that Grogu trained with Luke Skywalker for about a year or so. Following this, in episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, Mando attempted to visit Grogu on Ossus, where he was warned of his attachment to “Baby Yoda” by Ashoka Tano.

Then as per Favreau’s statement, it is highly plausible that Grogu’s reunion with Din Djarin was within a year of the latter’s visit to Ossus. This would further imply that the events of The Mandalorian Season 3 take place roughly two years after the events of Season 2.

Interestingly, during an interview with IGN, Jon Favreau hinted that Grogu is around 53 years old during The Mandalorian Season 3. However, this further blurs the timeline of Season 3, as Grogu was confirmed to be 50 in Season 1, which would mean that the events of Seasons 1 and 2, as well as The Book of Boba Fett‘s ending, all happened in three years. This contradicts Favreau’s statement of Season 1 and 2 spanning over “many years.”

The confusion further intensified as Favreau negated his claim of Season 1 and 2 spanning over “many years,” in his statement to Variety. Favreau said in his aforementioned ‘clarified’ statement: “I don’t know if I said many years…but it’s probably about the real-time that we’ve experienced.”

In conclusion, it is likely that the first two seasons and Grogu’s reunion with Mando all took place within three years, which would mean that The Mandalorian Season 3 takes place around 10 to 11 ABY or around seven to eight years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars Canonical Timeline (Incl. The Mandalorian Season 3)

As supported by the aforementioned statements and hints from Jon Favreau, this is the estimated timeline of the Star Wars event in accordance with season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars Episode I The Phantom Menace – 32 BBY

Star Wars Episode II Attack of the Clones – 22 BBY

The Clone Wars – 22 BBY-19 BBY

Star Wars Episode III Revenge of the Sith – 19 BBY

The Bad Batch – 19 to 18 BBY

Solo A Star Wars Story – 13 BBY to 10 BBY

Obi-Wan Kenobi – 10 BBY

Star Wars Rebels – 5 BBY – 1 BBY

Andor – 5 BBY

Rogue One A Star Wars Story – 1 BBY

Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope – 0 BBY

Star Wars Episode V The Empire Strikes Back – 3 ABY

Star Wars Episode VI Return of the Jedi – 4 ABY

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 – 9 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett – 5 to 9 ABY

The Mandalorian Seasons 3 – 10 to 11 ABY

Star Wars Episode VII The Force Awakens – 34 ABY

Star Wars Episode VIII The Last Jedi – 34 ABY

Star Wars Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker – 35 ABY

Now, it remains to be seen if the following episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 will officially confirm the season’s timeline. However, there remains a possibility of this season spanning over multiple years, as was the case for the previous two seasons.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023