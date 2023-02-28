The Mandalorian Season 3: Release Date, How to Watch, Plot, and More

Image: Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian is the best thing to happen since The Clone Wars for the Star Wars franchise. It’s been critically acclaimed and beloved by fans, rocketing the Star Wars popularity in streaming audiences to the stratosphere and far, far away. With how the show ended season 2, and a brief interlude during The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin finds himself at a crossroads. With The Mandalorian season 3, we get to speculate about how Din continues his journey as the release date draws near.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date, and How to Watch

The Mandalorian will release the first episode of season 3 on March 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney Plus. If you’re looking to follow the show, it airs its episodes weekly instead of all at once, meaning a new episode will debut every Wednesday at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET. The season will run 8 episodes on this schedule until the season finale on April 19, 2023.

The Mandalorian Plot: What is Din Djarin Up to in S3?

The Mandalorian season 3 will continue Din’s journey upon its release, after his run-in with his people in The Book of Boba Fett where he finds himself on a new path. He is likely to seek out the remaining people on his home planet, Mandalore, and it appears Grogu is along for the ride.

After the conclusion of season 2, Din is in possession of the Darksaber, creating tension between himself and Bo-Katan Kryze. Moff Gideon is apparently in custody, and Grogu seemingly has greater control over the Force. Din, having been excommunicated, must forge a new path of redemption for himself, and reunite his scattered brethren. It appears loaded with action, adventure, and even Jedi, so what’s not to love? Be sure to tune in when it goes live on Disney Plus.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023