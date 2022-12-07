When Does the Mandalorian Take Place? Mandalorian Timeline, Explained

Image: Disney

The series follows a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin, who is on a mission to protect an unsuspecting child with mysterious origins. As he embarks on a journey to reunite the Child with its people, Djarin faces many obstacles and villains along the way. In addition, he comes into contact with various characters from Mandalorian clans and old foes from the Galactic Empire.

The series provides an exciting look into a forgotten period of Star Wars history and explores how Mandalorian clans interacted with each other and their enemies. Read on to learn more about the Mandalorian timeline!

When Does The Mandalorian Season One Take Place?

The Mandalorian series is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire and before the rise of Kylo Ren‘s First Order. It takes place in a time known as The Dark Times when much of the galaxy was left in chaos and turmoil following Emperor Palpatine’s death.

The first season of The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which was released in 1983. This puts the season at around 38 ABY, or After the Battle of Yavin in the Galactic timeline.

When Does The Mandalorian Season Two Take Place?

The second season of The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events of the first season and nine years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. This timeline puts us in a post-Empire era, where Imperial Remnant forces are still trying to regain power throughout the galaxy.

We will see familiar faces from seasons one and two and new characters popping up throughout the season. With the story taking place in a more lawless era, viewers should expect more dangerous encounters as our heroes traverse the galaxy.

What to Expect From The Mandalorian Season Three?

It’s no secret that The Mandalorian is one of the most popular series in recent years, and expectations are high for Season 3. With great visuals, gripping storylines, and a host of characters to root for, this show will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats until its thrilling conclusion. In addition to developing Grogu’s story arc, we can also expect to see Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, face off against more enemies.

It’s been teased that some fan-favorite characters from other Star Wars installments might appear. So we’ll see where this exciting story takes us. With so much unknown, fans can look forward to more action-packed sequences and exciting plot twists. Whether you’re a Star Wars fan or just getting into the series, it’s worth watching.

