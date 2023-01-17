Who is the Better Bounty Hunter? Jango Fett vs. Boba Fett

Images: Lucasfilm

Star Wars has had some pretty iconic characters appear across the franchise throughout what’s approaching 50 years. Even though the most memorable parts for many viewers have been spectacular space battles and lightsaber duels, some characters have become famous for feats outside those realms. In a world of Jedi and Sith, people are still keenly aware of the many different races, factions, and functions of characters who have no time or interest in the Force. One such function is that of the bounty hunter in Star Wars, and fans will often debate whether Boba Fett was better than Jango.

Was Jango Fett the Better Bounty Hunter in Star Wars?

Image: Lucasfilm

Naturally, due to Jango meeting his demise before getting to see Boba, the clone raised to be his son become an infamous bounty hunter, Jango Fett was feared as the best in the galaxy at the time. Disowned by the Mandalorians who had taken him in, Jango Fett’s Mandalorian warrior training helped him as he set out on his career. His abilities were recognized by Count Dooku (going by Darth Tyranus) and he was chosen as the template for a clone army, which would serve as the Republic’s backbone in the Clone Wars.

This alone is likely his largest lasting imprint on Star Wars canon, but he also trained Cad Bane, another fearsome bounty hunter who would grow to become one of the galaxy’s most notorious. But with his participation in the failed assassination plot against Padmé Amidala and his swift death to Mace Windu on Geonosis, Jango Fett would not live on like Boba did to preserve his legacy.

Was Boba the Better Hunter?

Image: Lucasfilm

Along with outlasting Jango and continuing to capture more high-value targets while refusing to die against all odds, Boba Fett seems to be the overall better bounty hunter in Star Wars. While his initial film appearances inspired no confidence, him only sporting a cool look that made him a surprise fan favorite, and a legend was born, one of the all-time fan favorites in the franchise.

Boba first witnessed his father’s death on Geonosis and went on a path of vengeance. It was during the time of the Galactic Empire’s reign that we saw him forge a legendary reputation as a bounty hunter. He served his sense of justice and worked on behalf of Jabba the Hutt, and even went on to capture Han Solo, delivering him in a carbonite slab to Jabba. Even though he, later on, would fall to his apparent death into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, Boba’s legend was far from over.

In a feat of pure grit, Boba escaped being digested by the Sarlacc pit, he did what other characters could not and escaped with his life. Fett’s other death-defying accomplishments include having at one point dueled with Darth Vader (and lived) and even mentored Han Solo’s daughter in the Star Wars Legends canon. In The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus, he creates a reputation for himself as a crime lord and the gap widens between him and other bounty hunter contenders.

All in all, Boba Fett’s enduring popularity and plot armor thicker and tougher than Beskar will keep him not only the most famous bounty hunter in Star Wars but the best, beating even his toughest rivals. The common fan assumption is that Boba is the best, and for good reason, as he has achieved seemingly far crazier feats than his father, and lived on as an iconic character sought after in any iteration.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023