LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Boba Fett in The Skywalker Saga

When Boba Fett appeared on the big screen for the first time in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, audiences immediately made him one of the most fan-favorite characters of the entire series. All these years later, Boba Fett and the rest of the bounty hunters that have come since have made their place at nearly the top of the voting charts for fans of the Star Wars series. Want to know how to unlock the fan-favorite Boba Fett in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Here is our guide on how to unlock him.

How to Unlock and Purchase Boba Fett in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To unlock Boba Fett, you will first need to defeat him in the story mission “The Copa-Khetanna.” This is the second mission in Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi. You will need to complete Episode IV and Episode V before you can access this mission. However, once you have defeated Boba Fett while on Jabba the Hutt’s barge, you will have the opportunity to purchase the LEGO character.

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, it is necessary to have a bounty hunter available to choose from when trying to destroy gold bricks that hold secrets inside.

Boba Fett costs a staggering 500,000 studs to unlock. If you are low on studs, check out how you can farm studs here. He is one of the more expensive bounty hunters in the game. Other bounty hunters, like the famous Mandalorian, are available via DLC along with a cast of other characters in the DLC packs that came out on the day of the release of the game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.