LEGO Star Wars Stud Farming: Best Ways to Earn Money Fast in The Skywalker Saga

Studs are the main currency throughout all Lego Star Wars games. You get them for doing basically anything in the game and you normally drop them when you die. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga you’re going to need as many studs as you can get your hands on if you want to unlock everything. While you can collect studs fairly easily you may want a quick way to farm up a decent amount of studs so you can buy something and continue through the game. Let’s go over where you can farm studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Where to Farm Studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You’re going to need a lot of studs if you want to get the best extra menu unlocks, so having a good place to farm studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is never a bad idea. When trying to find a place to farm studs, you will want to pick a level that can be repeated over and over again quickly. One such level that meets these criteria is the Pod Racing stage in Episode one. It’s a relatively quick stage that just needs you to drive the Pod Racer and you don’t even need to do well.

You can spend the whole time you are driving the Pod Racer on that stage trying to get as many studs as possible. Hitting every rock formation that can break and driving through all the boosts and stud rings should be your main focus. If you manage to buy one of the stud multipliers unlocks, you will get all the studs you ever need. You should even have enough studs to spend them on rumors if you want.

Of course, if you don’t want to run the pod racer stage over and over you can just simply run around to farm up studs. If you go out of your way to break every object in your path as you casually stroll around the open world you will get a decent amount of studs. It won’t be as efficient as the Pod Racer level but you won’t be running the same stage over and over again. If you need any more help with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga make sure to check out our other guides.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.