LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Best Extras to Unlock First

The extras unlock menu is a staple for the Lego Star Wars games and most Lego games in general. This menu has plenty of little game unlocks that will make playing the rest of the game easier or apply a different feel to the game. One of the most known unlocks is the mumble mode unlock that switches out the voice acting for the classic Lego game mumble. The issue with these unlocks is that they cost not only studs but also datacards to unlock. Since datacards are so hard to come by, you will want to know which unlocks you should go for first so you don’t waste your time while playing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Which Extras Should you Unlock First In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

These unlocks will take a decent amount of time to get, so you will want to know which ones you should go for first. While you get Mumble mode for free, you will want to avoid going for most of the cosmetic unlocks at the beginning as they have no real effect on gameplay. One of the first unlocks you will want to get is the universal translator. This unlock will make it so any character can understand what anyone else is saying, which would be super useful when working with the new frogs in Minecraft.

Another unlock you will want to get early on is the super GONK droid extra. This will unlock a super-powered GONK droid for you to use. The droid moves very quickly and jumps higher than any other character. It can be quite a useful character to have if you are stuck on a hard section of the game, or if you are having a hard time reaching a collectible. Of course, there is nothing stopping you from using the super GONK droid in a full playthrough of the game if you want.

The final extras unlock that you should try to get first in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the stud multiplier. There are so many things in the game that require studs to acquire. Every character, ship, perk, and extras options will require a decent amount of studs to unlock. While you can easily farm plenty of studs through casual play, having a multiplier is never a bad thing. If you need any more help with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga make sure to check out our other guides.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.