LEGO Star Wars Rumors Explained: Are Rumors Worth Buying in The Skywalker Saga?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a lot of new systems in it that have never been seen in the franchise before. From bringing capital ships into the playable realm to mumble mode being an extra option. There are a lot of firsts for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, like the rumors. These rumors are not something that you need to find a random NPC to hear. In fact, you will have noticed them on any locked character or ship you wanted. Of course, it can be hard to figure out what they do without wasting your hard-earned studs on them. Let’s go over if rumors are worth it for you to pick up.

Should You Buy Rumors in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

When you buy a rumor you won’t always get some vague hint for you to go figure out for yourself as you may expect. It can vary depending on if you are looking for Minikit ships or any other ship/characters throughout the game. If you buy a Minikit rumor, it will tell you which episode and mission you need to find all the Minikits on in order to unlock the ship. However, if you are looking for a non-Minikit character you will get something a little vaguer.

The rumor will tell you the area you need to look around or provide a hint on what you need to do to unlock them. From there it is up to you to go out and get whatever it is you are searching for. This can be useful if you desperately want a specific character and don’t want to play through the whole game to find them. However, if you don’t mind playing through the game and unlocking stuff as you go then you should save the 30,000 studs you need to spend on each rumor and use them for extras menu unlocks instead.

As long as you gather one piece of a Minikit in a stage, you should be able to see every character and ship that you can get from that stage once you have completed it. Then all you need to do is go back and get whatever it is you wanted. The rumor system is a neat addition, it just isn’t something that you need to go out of your way to spend studs on. If you need any more help with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga make sure to check out our other guides.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.