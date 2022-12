Best Star Wars: The Clone Wars Viewing Order

Image: Cartoon Network

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is set in the fictional Star Wars galaxy during the three-year time period between the films Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

The show chronicles the Clone Wars, which are fought between the Galactic Republic under Chancellor Palpatine and the Confederacy of Independent Systems under Count Dooku.

The series is about the characters Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, and a clone trooper named Rex. The show also features appearances from other characters in the Star Wars universe such as Darth Maul, Lando Calrissian, Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, and Boba Fett.

How to Watch The Clone Wars in Order

While the decision to release The Clone Wars out of chronological order worked well for the dynamic of the show, it can be confusing for viewers who are trying to watch the series for the first time.

Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered. Here is the best viewing order for Star Wars: The Clone Wars in chronological order:

Cat and Mouse (season 2, episode 16) 2. Hidden Enemy (season 1, episode 16) The Clone Wars film (2008) Clone Cadets (season 3, episode 1) Supply Lines (season 3, episode 3) Ambush (season 1, episode 1) Rising Malevolence (season 1, episode 2) Shadow of Malevolence (season 1, episode 3) Destroy Malevolence (season 1, episode 4) Rookies (season 1, episode 5) Downfall of a Droid (season 1, episode 6) Duel of the Droids (season 1, episode 7) Bombad Jedi (season 1, episode 8) Cloak of Darkness (season 1, episode 9) Lair of Grievous (season 1, episode 10) Dooku Captured (season 1, episode 11) The Gungan General (season 1, episode 12) Jedi Crash (season 1, episode 13) Defenders of Peace (season 1, episode 14) Trespass (season 1, episode 15) 21. Blue Shadow Virus (season 1, episode 17) Mystery of a Thousand Moons (season 1, episode 18) Storm over Ryloth (season 1, episode 19) Innocents of Ryloth (season 1, episode 20) Liberty on Ryloth (season 1, episode 21) Holocron Heist (season 2, episode 1) Cargo of Doom (season 2, episode 2) Children of the Force (season 2, episode 3) Bounty Hunters (season 2, episode 17) 30. The Zillo Beast (season 2, episode 18) The Zillo Beast Strikes Back (season 2, episode 19) Senate Spy (season 2, episode 4) Landing at Point Rain (season 2, episode 5) Weapons Factory (season 2, episode 6) Legacy of Terror (season 2, episode 7) Brain Invaders (season 2, episode 8) Grievous Intrigue (season 2, episode 9) The Deserter (season 2, episode 10) Lightsaber Lost (season 2, episode 11) The Mandalore Plot (season 2, episode 12) 41. Voyage of Temptation (season 2, episode 13) Duchess of Mandalore (season 2, episode 14) Death Trap (season 2, episode 20) R2 Come Home (season 2, episode 21) Lethal Trackdown (season 2, episode 22) Corruption (season 3, episode 5) The Academy (season 3, episode 5) Assassin (season 3, episode 5) ARC Troopers (season 3, episode 2) Sphere of Influence (season 3, episode 4) Evil Plans (season 3, episode 8) Hostage Crisis (season 1, episode 22) Hunt for Ziro (season 3, episode 9) Heroes on Both Side (season 3, episode 10) Pursuit of Peace (season 3, episode 11) Senate Murders (season 2, episode 15) Nightsisters (season 3, episode 12) Monster (season 3, episode 13) Witches of the Mist (season 3, episode 14) Overlords (season 3, episode 15) 61. Altar of Mortis (season 3, episode 16) Ghosts of Mortis (season 3, episode 17) The Citadel (season 3, episode 18) Counter Attack (season 3, episode 19) Citadel Rescue (season 3, episode 20) 66. Padawan Lost (season 3, episode 21) Wookiee Hunt (season 3, episode 22) Water War (season 4, episode 1) Gungan Attack (season 4, episode 2) Prisoners (season 4, episode 3) Shadow Warrior (season 4, episode 4) Mercy Mission (season 4, episode 5) Nomad Droids (season 4, episode 6) Darkness on Umbara (season 4, episode 7) The General (season 4, episode 8) Plan of Dissent (season 4, episode 9) Carnage of Krell (season 4, episode 10) Kidnapped (season 4, episode 11) Slaves of the Republic (season 4, episode 12) Escape from Kadavo (season 4, episode 13) A Friend In Need (season 4, episode 14) Deception (season 4, episode 15) Friends and Enemies (season 4, episode 16) The Box (season 4, episode 17) Crisis on Naboo (season 4, episode 18) Massacre (season 4, episode 19) Bounty (season 4, episode 20) Brothers (season 4, episode 21) Revenge (season 4, episode 22) A War on Two Fronts (season 5, episode 2) Front Runners (season 5, episode 3) The Soft War (season 5, episode 4) Tipping Points (season 5, episode 5) The Gathering (season 5, episode 6) A Test of Strength (season 5, episode 7) Bound for Rescue (season 5, episode 8) A Necessary Bond (season 5, episode 9) Secret Weapons (season 5, episode 10) A Sunny Day in the Void (season 5, episode 11) Missing in Action (season 5, episode 12) Point of No Return (season 5, episode 13) Revival (season 5, episode 1) Eminence (season 5, episode 14) Shades of Reason (season 5, episode 15) The Lawless (season 5, episode 16) Sabotage (season 5, episode 17) The Jedi Who Knew Too Much (season 5, episode 18) To Catch a Jedi (season 5, episode 19) The Wrong Jedi (season 5, episode 20) The Unknown (season 6, episode 1) Conspiracy (season 6, episode 2) Fugitive (season 6, episode 3) Orders (season 6, episode 4) An Old Friend (season 6, episode 5) The Rise of Clovis (season 6, episode 6) Crisis at the Heart (season 6, episode 7) The Disappeared (season 6, episode 8) The Disappeared: Pt. II (season 6, episode 9) The Lost One (season 6, episode 10) Voices (season 6, episode 11) Destiny (season 6, episode 12) Sacrifice (season 6, episode 13)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Legacy Arcs

Crystal Crisis on Utapau Story Reels

A Death on Utapau In Search of the Crystal Crystal Crisis The Big Bang

Dark Disciple Novel (First Half)

Lethal Alliance The Mission Conspirators Dark Disciple

Son of Dathomir Comic Series

The Enemy of My Enemy A Tale of Two Apprentices Proxy War Showdown on Dathomir

Dark Disciple Novel (Second Half)

Saving Vos Part 1 Saving Vos Part 2 Traitor The Path

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7

Gone with A Trace (season 7, episode 5) Deal No Deal (season 7, episode 6) Dangerous Debt (season 7, episode 7) Together Again (season 7, episode 8) The Bad Batch (season 7, episode 1) A Distant Echo (season 7, episode 2) On the Wings of Keeradaks (season 7, episode 3) Unfinished Business (season 7, episode 4) Old Friends Not Forgotten (season 7, episode 9) The Phantom Apprentice (season 7, episode 10) Shattered (season 7, episode 11) Victory and Death (season 7, episode 12)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1

Aftermath (season 1, episode 1) Cut and Run (season 1, episode 2) Replacements (season 1, episode 3) Cornered (season 1, episode 4) Rampage (season 1, episode 5) Decommissioned (season 1, episode 6) Battle Scars (season 1, episode 7) Reunion (season 1, episode 8) Bounty Lost (season 1, episode 9) Common Ground (season 1, episode 10) 161. Devil’s Deal (season 1, episode 11) Rescue on Ryloth (season 1, episode 12) Infested (season 1, episode 13) War-Mantle (season 1, episode 14) Return to Kamino (season 1, episode 15) Kamino Lost (season 1, episode 16)

*Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 will premiere on January 4, 2023.

Why Wasn’t The Clone Wars Released in Chronological Order?

The Clone Wars television series was released out of chronological order because of creative decisions made by the show’s producers. George Lucas and Dave Filoni, the supervising director of The Clone Wars, decided that it would be more interesting to model the show to a monthly comic book series.

In a monthly comic book series, the story is told out of chronological order and each issue is its own self-contained story. This allowed The Clone Wars to be more flexible with its storytelling.

Lucas also opted to jump around the timeline and give focus to multiple characters rather than a single protagonist. This way, viewers would get a more well-rounded understanding of the entire franchise.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022