LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Anakin in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, allowing fans of the acclaimed franchise the chance to play through their favorite moments, as well as freely explore many planets as their favorite set of characters, part of a wide roster of more than 200 faces, which includes, among many fan favorites, Anakin Skywalker, the protagonist of the prequel trilogy, as well as one of the series’ pivotal characters. With that said, and to make sure that you can play through the story of the saga as the chosen one, here’s how to unlock Anakin in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Anakin in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You will be able to unlock Anakin Skywalker in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by taking part in the game’s version of Episode I – The Phantom Menace. More specifically, you will be able to unlock Anakin’s first variant by completing the Pod Race featured in the episode’s second chapter/level, A Boonta Eve Classic, as, once you complete the race, Anakin will become available.

Just like many of the other characters featured in the game, you will be able to unlock the other versions of Anakin, featured in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, by playing through the respective episodes.

To recap, here’s how to unlock Anakin Skywalker’s first variant in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Star Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Complete the episode’s first level, A Bigger Fish.

Play through the story until you are able to enter the pod race, thus starting the episode’s second level/chapter.

Complete A Boonta Eve Classic.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.