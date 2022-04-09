LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now and fans of the franchise get to play as a huge variety of their favorite characters. Among the enormous roster of Jedi, Sith, and heroes/villains, there’s one particular character with quite an impressive yet troubled résumé. Count Dooku, who was trained by Master Yoda himself before being corrupted and manipulated to the Dark Side by Sheev Palpatine, or Darth Sidious, becomes an important character throughout the Clone Wars portion of the saga. Read on for our guide on How to Unlock Count Dooku in LEGO Star Wars!

LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Count Dooku in The Skywalker Saga

Much like other antagonists in the prequels such as Darth Maul and Jango Fett, you can unlock Dooku after your duel with him near the end of Episode II: Attack of the Clones. After this, his unlocking conditions will be met and you can then purchase him for free play by pressing ‘up’ on the d-pad and navigating to his character, paying 200,000 studs. It is quite amusing too because if you explore areas throughout the Clone Wars as Dooku, you’ll find that NPCs who were friendly to you before, will turn aggressive when you’re in sight, like the Wookiees in Episode III.

Count Dooku, also known for his Sith moniker ‘Darth Tyranus’, served as a master to Qui-Gon Jinn, who taught Obi-Wan, and by extension influenced Anakin, Luke, and Rey. He also taught the likes of Asajj Ventress and even General Grievous. His style of combat and lightsaber design reflect the expectations the late Christopher Lee had for the character when portraying him, and focuses heavily on parrying and economy of motion. In other words, he’d probably survive quite well in the world of Elden Ring.

He’s a fascinating character, filled with poise and arrogance, to the point of even when you catch him fresh out of the shower in this game, he is ready to take on two powerful Jedi knights in combat and emerge victoriously.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.