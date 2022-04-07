Darth Maul is one of the most tenacious, ferocious villains in the Star Wars canon. In this game, he retains that vicious streak, although with a bit more of a humorous tone given the subject matter in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He relentlessly pursues your group in an attempt to capture Padme, who is vital to Maul and his master’s ambitions, and aggressively reveals himself and the Sith to Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon. Much like many of the Star Wars characters, Darth Maul is also unlockable for you to enjoy in Free Play, so read on for our guide on How to Unlock Darth Maul in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga!

LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Darth Maul in The Skywalker Saga

Once you’ve encountered Darth Maul during your playthrough of Episode I, and he shows up in your character menu, you’ll be able to unlock him permanently for 200,000 Studs, the in-game currency. This is not exactly a steep price, and you’ll easily be able to save this amount during your playthrough of Episode I. To access this menu, hit ‘up’ on your d-pad, select a slot used by one of your current characters, and go to the Dark Side category, you’ll be able to select Maul if he’s visible there, and purchase him.

Despite only appearing once in the first of the 9 saga episodes, and again as a cameo in Solo, Maul is perhaps the most memorable original character from the first prequel story. From his distinctive design to his amazing fight choreography in the final battle scene, rendered quite excellently in this version, fans loved this character and were delighted to know he survived beyond that point. Developing a particular vendetta against Obi-Wan, who defeated him, he goes on to establish himself as a vengeful, layered villain in the series.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.