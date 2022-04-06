LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Rey in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives players the chance to explore the galaxy and relive some of the franchise’s most epic and iconic moments as their favorite characters, which includes all of the protagonists of the movie trilogies, Anakin, Luke, and Rey. With that said, we will now tell you how to unlock Rey, the protagonist of the franchise’s sequel trilogy in the newly released and highly praised LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Rey in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can unlock Rey’s first variant in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by completing the prologue, or the first part, of the game’s version of Episode VII – The Force Awakens. To be more specific, you will unlock Rey as a playable character in free play at the moment she meets BB-8 in Jakku.

You will be then able to unlock the other Rey (Episode VII) variants, as well as the other versions of the character, featured in both Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker by continuing the story of the sequel trilogy.

With that said, it’s important to point out that you will be able to start the game’s Episode VII – The Force Awakens from the get-go. The same can be said about the game’s versions of both Episode I – A Phantom Menace, and Episode IV – A New Hope.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the first Rey variant as a playable character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Star Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Complete the prologue to unlock Rey as a playable character.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.