LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Luke in The Skywalker Saga

As the poster boy of the entire series and one of the titular main characters, you can imagine that there are a lot of Luke Skywalker skins to collect in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. With so many Luke skins to get, it can be hard to know where to get them all. We will do our best to show you some of the best ones in this guide. So, without further adieu, here is how to unlock Luke in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Luke in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Unlocking some of the essential Luke skins early in the game is fairly easy. It all comes down to which trilogy you start first. And, as you may have guessed, to get as many Luke skins as possible early on, you’ll need to play through the middle trilogy, that is, Star Wars IV, V, and VI.

As you play through the main story of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll unlock many playable characters like Finn and Chewbacca. The same goes for Luke. As you play through the original Star Wars story traveling from Hoth to Endor and the Death Star, you’ll unlock more and more Luke skins. Here are the Luke skins you’ll unlock through playing the campaign:

Luke Skywalker (Hoth) – Play through the Original Trilogy

Luke Skywalker (Jabba’s Palace) – Complete the “A Plan to Save Han” Mission in Episode VI

Luke Skywalker (Episode V — No Jacket) – Play through the Original Trilogy

Luke Skywalker (Episode V — Jedi) – Play through the Original Trilogy

Luke Skywalker (Endor) – Complete the “Endor the Line” Mission in Episode VI

Luke Skywalker (Episode VI) – Complete the “A Plan to Save Han” Mission in Episode VI

Luke Skywalker (Yoda Backpack) – Play through the Original Trilogy

There are a couple of Luke skins that you’ll need to unlock outside of the main story like some of his flashback skins, but those are currently unknown. Our best guess is that they are scattered about the world through collectibles or available to purchase.

Now you have the best and the majority of the Luke skins in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. For more on unlocking characters or discovering things throughout the galaxy, check out our LEGO Star Wars guides.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.