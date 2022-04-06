LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Finn in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives players the chance to play through the story of all nine movies, as well as take on the role of their favorite characters as they explore the galaxy. With that said, among the many characters featured as part of the game’s wide roster, players can take on the role of many of the franchise’s main characters, such as Finn, a former First Order stormtrooper turned Hero. But how can you unlock Finn in the game? To answer that and more here’s how to unlock Finn in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Finn in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can unlock Finn in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by playing tough the game’s version of Episode VII – The Force Awakens. To be more specific, you will unlock Finn as a playable character during the mission leading to the episode’s second chapter/level, Low Flying Garbage. It’s important to point out that you will be able to unlock Finn’s other variants, as well as his other costumes by continuing throughout the story of the sequel trilogy.

It’s important to point out that you will be able to unlock Finn’s, FN-2187 skins before unlocking his Episode VII one, as the skin will be one of the rewards for completing the first level of Episode VII, titled First Order of Business. It’s also important to point out that you will be able to play through Episode VII – The Force Awakens from the get-go. The same can be said about the game’s versions of both Episode I – A Phantom Menace, and Episode IV – A New Hope.

To recap, here’s how to unlock Finn as a playable character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Start Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Complete the episode’s first level.

Play through all main objectives until you reach Jakku’s Niima Outpost.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.