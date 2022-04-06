LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Chewbacca in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, allowing players the chance to explore the galaxy in what many consider the most complete Star Wars experience to date. With that said, the game allows players the chance to take on the role of a wide, and we mean WIDE, roster of more than 200 playable characters, featuring some of the biggest stars in the franchise, such as Leia, Han Solo, Obi-Wan, and Chewbacca, everyone’s favorite Wookie. But how can you unlock Chewie in the game? To answer that and more, and to help those looking to explore the Galaxy as the franchise’s most iconic smuggler duo, here’s how to unlock Chewbacca in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Chewbacca in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can unlock Chewbacca in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by playing through the game’s version of Episode IV: A New Hope. To be more specific, to unlock Chewbacca you will need to complete the first three chapters, or missions, part of the episode, called Boarding Party, Hunk of Junk, and Best Leia’d Plans as, once you complete the third chapter, Chewbacca will be unlocked amidst its main rewards.

With that said, it’s important to point out that, in the game, players can start any of the three main trilogies in the order they see fit, since Episode I – A Phantom Menace, Episode IV – A New Hope, and Episode VII – The Force Awakens will all be available form the get-go.

To recap, here’s how to unlock Chewie in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Start Episode IV – A New Hope.

Complete the episode’s first three chapters/levels.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.