LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Princess Leia in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, allowing fans of the franchise the chance to not only relive all of the main chapters in the saga but also take on arms as their favorite characters, which includes, of course, Princess Leia Organa, one of the most iconic and famous characters of not only the Star Wars franchise but of pop culture as a whole. With that said, here’s how to unlock Princess Leia as a playable character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Princess Leia in LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

You can unlock the first Princess Leia variant in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by going to Episode IV: A New Hope, and then completing the episode’s first mission, Boarding Party, more precisely, you will unlock Princess Leia at the moment you reach Tatooine as part of the level. Like many other characters in the game, Leia has a wide amount of variants, all of which can be unlocked by completing more of the game’s story.

Together with Leia’s first variant, referent to her main look in Episode IV, you will also unlock both C-3PO and R2-D2 after completing the first part of the episode. It’s also important to point out that Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode IV: A New Hope, and Episode VII: The Force Awakens will all be available from the get-go once you first start the game.

To recap, here’s how to unlock Princess Leia’s first variant in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Start Episode IV: A New Hope.

Complete the episode’s first mission, Boarding Party.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2022