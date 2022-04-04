LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Skywalker Saga

There are many different versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Though players will get a chance to play as the blue-lightsaber wielding hero, their pick of the litter comes almost all the way down to preference. However, there is one version of the character that players will not want to miss if they want to play with the character in a more “classic” fashion. Here is how to unlock Obi-Wan Kenobi in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Obi-Wan Kenobi in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To unlock Obi-Wan Kenobi, players will need to progress through the game like normal to receive Obi-Wan Kenobi from Episodes 1, 2, and 3. Ben Kenobi is also featured in the original trilogy, so you can unlock him by playing through Episode 4 However, to get the Classic version of the character, players will need to pre-order the digital version of the game. This will allow players to play as the Classic LEGO-yellow version of the character.

With the more classic color style and gray hair, this version of Obi-Wan is exclusively available through pre-ordering a digital version only. You can still play as Obi-Wan Kenobi through the other versions of the character outside of Classic Ben Kenobi, but it will not be the same skin.

Also, Classic LEGO figure Obi-Wan Kenobi is not part of the Classic Characters DLC Pack is available at launch. Characters in that pack include Luke Skywalker (Classic), Princess Leia (Classic), Han Solo (Classic), Darth Vader (Classic), and Lando Calrissian (Classic).

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.