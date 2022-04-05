LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Han Solo in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, allowing players the chance to revisit and take part in some of the most important and iconic moments in the franchise from the perspective of many different characters, featured as part of a wide roster of both well-known and not-so-much faces. With that said, among the many characters featured in The Skywalker Saga, very few are as beloved and vital as Han Solo. But how can you unlock him? To answer that and more, here’s how to unlock the Galaxy’s most famous smuggler in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Han Solo in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can unlock Han Solo’s classic look in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by completing the second chapter part of the game’s version of Episode IV: A New Hore, called ”Hunk of Junk”. To be more specific, you will unlock Han Solo as a playable character for free play at the moment you arrive at the Death Star.

You can also unlock the version of the character featured in Solo: A Star Wars Story by acquiring its Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack. The Force Awakens version of the character, on the other hand, can be unlocked by taking part in the main story of Episode VII – The Force Awakens. It’s also important to point out that you can start the franchise’s fourth episode from the get-go. Both Episode VII and Episode I can also be played without any conditions.

To recap, here’s how to unlock Han Solo in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Go to Episode IV: A New Hope.

Complete the first two missions part of the episode.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2022