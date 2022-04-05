The highly anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, allowing players the chance to take part in some of the franchise’s biggest battles and explore a wide list of planets, each featuring their own list of puzzles and enemies, as they play through the story of all 9 movies. But how can you unlock all available episodes in the game? To answer that and more, here’s how to unlock all 9 episodes/movies in the newly released and highly praised LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock All 9 Movies in LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

With the exception of the first episode of each of the main trilogies, you will need to complete the previous episodes in order to unlock episodes II, III, V, VI, VIII, and IX. To recap, here’s what you need to do in order to unlock each of the available nine episodes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Episode I – The Phantom Menace: Available from the get-go.

Episode II – Attack of the Clones: Complete Episode I – The Phantom Menace to unlock.

Episode III – Revenge of the Sith: Can be unlocked by completing Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Episode IV – A New Hope: Available from the get-go.

Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back: Complete Episode IV – A New Hope to unlock.

Episode VI – Return of the Jedi: Can be unlocked by completing Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Episode VII – The Force Awakens: Available from the get-go.

Episode VIII – The Last Jedi: Can be unlocked by completing Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker: Complete Episode VIII – The Last Jedi to unlock.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.