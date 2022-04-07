LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now and fans are excited to play this huge, wholesome tribute to the franchise. For the first time, players can adventure through the retelling of episodes I through IX in whichever order they please, and unlock many of their favorite characters along the way. One particular character, who only appeared in one of the original titles, serves as a favorite among enjoyers of the prequels and he is unlockable for free play. Read on for our guide on How to Unlock Qui-Gon Jinn in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga!

LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Qui-Gon Jinn in The Skywalker Saga

You can unlock Qui-Gon when you’re about to progress the story beyond your first encounter with Jar Jar Binks in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, when you leave with him from Gungan City for the first time. This effectively means that to unlock Qui-Gon Jinn, you’re practically forced to unlock Jar Jar, so make of that what you will. The nice part is, it’s unmissable as long as you play through the story, and you’re able to unlock multiple versions of Qui-Gon later, but the first one is him wearing his cape from the intro.

Qui-Gon’s character serves as an interesting topic in the Star Wars canon, as fans have speculated (spoilers!) that if he had survived the fight with Darth Maul, the saga would have been very different. Qui-Gon was a much wiser, more reserved Jedi master, with no disrespect to Obi-Wan, and would have been much warier about Anakin’s potential corruption, to the point of possibly being able to stop his fall to the Dark Side. Playing as Qui-Gon enables players to enjoy his character more closely while imagining what could have been.

This concludes our guide on How to Unlock Qui-Gon Jinn in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.