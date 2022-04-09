LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Jango Fett in The Skywalker Saga

I’m just a simple man, trying to make my way in the universe.

April 8th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

LEGO-Star-Wars-Jango-Fett

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not just about the Jedi or Sith, or dueling lightsabers.  There are many memorable characters you can enjoy with fun gameplay elements or twists to how they’re played, and some of the coolest include the bounty hunters.  Regarded as among the greatest bounty hunters before the fall of the Republic, Jango Fett serves an interesting role in the prequels, serving as the template for the entire clone army starting in Episode II.  Read on for our guide on How to Unlock Jango Fett in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga!

LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Jango Fett in The Skywalker Saga

LEGO-Star-Wars-Jango-Fett-Purchase

Jango Fett, much like Darth Maul, is encountered in his respective mission, Episode II, and will be unlockable after you defeat him on Geonosis near the end of the chapter.  After this point, hit ‘up’ on the d-pad and navigate to the Bounty Hunters section, he’ll show up as unlockable for 200,000 studs.  After you pay those studs you’ll be able to swap out your character for him, and he’s a fun way to experience the LEGO Star Wars gameplay with his repertoire of gadgets and weapons.

Jango Fett’s most notable tools are his dual-wielded pistols and jetpack, which give him greater mobility in the middle of combat and fast, powerful ranged attack output.  While his tenure in the series is short, his legacy is undeniable, with an army of clone troopers bearing his face and, most famously, Boba Fett.

LEGO-Star-Wars-Jango-Fett-Jetpack

This concludes our guide on How to Unlock Jango Fett in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga!  Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

