When Does Ahsoka Take Place in Star Wars? Explained

Ahsoka is among the next Star Wars spin-off series to appear on Disney Plus and is certainly the most anticipated new one. It follows Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi apprentice to Anakin Skywalker, as she battles incoming threats and investigates signs of a returning old foe. The series looks like it’ll be a treat, and Rosario Dawson reprising her role, along with a host of excellent actors, could make for a new Disney Plus hit. But for the uninitiated, or even for those still unsure after The Mandalorian, they might be wondering when in the Star Wars timeline Ahsoka is supposed to take place.

When Does Ahsoka Happen in the Star Wars Timeline?

Ahsoka begins its story approximately 5 years after the events of Return of the Jedi. This runs along the same point on the timeline as when The Mandalorian takes place, which is key as Ahsoka in her current state made her live-action debut there. The show will follow her pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn after the Final Liberation of Lothal and Ezra Bridger who went missing along with him.

Ahsoka features several brilliant characters aside from the titular star, such as returning fan favorites like Bridger, Sabine Wren, Huyang (by David Tennant, reprising his role from Rebels!), and even Hayden Christensen as Anakin himself. It’s a big party for fans of Rebels, an acclaimed spin-off animated series, and with Thrawn as the focal point of the plot, we get to hear more about this brilliant, beloved villain.

That’s not to say there won’t be new surprises in the show! The teaser trailer also shows a formidable lightsaber-wielding Baylan, played by Ray Stevenson. While his Punisher appearance left much to be desired, it’s hardly his acting or presence to be blamed, as he put on a similar physical performance in Dexter. To have such a dominant physical presence as an opponent for Ahsoka will be a real treat, and putting a lightsaber in his hands will be exciting to see!

But for those excited to see the show, you’ll be happy to hear that the series will premiere in August 2023, just a few short months away!

