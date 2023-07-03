How to Watch the Insidious Movies in Order

Image: Universal Pictures

The Insidious franchise has been scaring audiences since 2011 when we were introduced to poor the poor Lambert family and the remarkably scary The Further. Since then, three other movies have been released in the franchise. However, by release date is not the best way to watch the Insidious movies in order because not all of the titles follow the main timeline in a logical viewing order. Instead, here’s how to watch the Insidious movies chronologically, so you can comprehend the entire timeline correctly, see how all characters are connected, and where the Lamberts were last left since their last appearance a decade ago.

How to Watch the Insidious Movies in Chronological Order

Here is how to watch the Insidious movies in chronological order:

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) Insidious: The Last Key (2018) Insidious (2011) Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) Insidious: The Red Door (2023) Thread: An Insidious Tale (TBD)

The best way to watch the Insidious movies in order is chronologically. This is because in Insidious: The Red Door, we will be reunited with the Lambert family since we last saw them in Insidious: Chapter 2. However, two other movies have been released since then, but these are considered prequels and tell the story of Elise and Josh to a degree. This means you will want to watch the Insidious movies in order their timeline to fully understand the demon, Elise’s journey, and our eventual meeting with the Lamberts.

Unfortunately, you must utilize multiple streaming platforms to watch the Insidious franchise. For instance, you can watch Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2 on Max (HBO Max) with a valid subscription. You can rent Insidious: Chapter 3 and Insidious: The Last Key on Amazon Prime Video for a small rental fee.

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

When teenager Quinn Brenner (Stefanie Scott) senses that her late mother is trying to contact her, she seeks help from gifted psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye). However, Elise’s tragic past makes her reluctant to use her abilities. After a malevolent entity attacks, Quinn, her father (Dermot Mulroney), pleads with Elise for help. With support from two parapsychologists, Elise ventures deep into The Further — where she finds a powerful demon with an insatiable craving for human souls.

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Brilliant parapsychologist Elise Rainier receives a disturbing phone call from a man claiming his house is haunted. Even more disturbing is the address — 413 Apple Tree Lane in Five Keys, N.M. — the home where Elise grew up as a child. Accompanied by her two investigative partners, Rainier travels to Five Keys to confront and destroy her greatest fear- the demon she accidentally set free years earlier.

Insidious (2010)

The movie tells the story of a family seeking aid for their son, Dalton, who slipped into a coma following a strange occurrence in the attic. Unbeknownst to them, there is more to this prolonged slumber than what appears on the surface. As they delve into the supernatural and revisit the past, they uncover the key to bringing their son back for good.

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

The Lamberts, Renai and Josh, had a harrowing experience dealing with malevolent spirits that possessed their son. They longed for their lives to return to normalcy, but something still seemed amiss, particularly with Josh. Unbeknownst to Renai, Josh was also possessed. Lorraine Lambert and her ghost hunters delve into the past to save the family’s future and free Josh’s soul from evil forces.

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Ten years have passed since the events of the second film, and Josh Lambert is now taking his son Dalton to a beautiful Ivy League university in the east. Unfortunately, Dalton’s dreams of college life turn into a nightmare when his repressed demons come back to haunt him and his father. To end the haunting and finally lay the demons to rest, Josh and Dalton must journey back to The Further and stop the Lambert nightmare once and for all.

Thread: An Insidious Tale (TBD)

The Insidious franchise is known for its demonic themes and stories of families tormented by malevolent beings from The Further. Thread: An Insidious Tale appears to follow the same pattern, although the storyline is not yet fully revealed. The movie features a married couple played by Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, who seek out a magic spell to travel back in time and prevent their daughter’s death. Although the plot may seem more fantastical than scary, the couple will inevitably encounter “The Further” and face the consequences of meddling with dark forces beyond their control.

