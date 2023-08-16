Will Plo Koon be in Ahsoka?

Image: LucasFilms

The most recent trailer for Ahsoka has confirmed that Anakin Skywalker will appear to offer his former apprentice some invaluable encouragement from beyond the grave. However, the man who would become Darth Vader wasn’t Ahsoka’s only mentor and many Star Wars fans want to know if Ahsoka will acknowledge the vital role Jedi Master Plo Koon played in the titular Togruta’s upbringing. Here is our best guess on whether or not Plo Koon will be appearing in Ahsoka.

Who is Jedi Master Plo Koon?

Image: LucasFilms

While his name may not be as well-known as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s or Mace Windu’s, Plo Koon was a prominent fixture of the Jedi Order. A native of the planet Dorin and a member of the Jedi Council, Plo Koon was a powerful Force user and a skilled pilot, skills that served him and the Order well during the Clone Wars. Despite his menacing appearance, Plo Koon was one of the Order’s kindest members, and nowhere was this innate compassion more apparent than in his relationship with Ahsoka.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars established early in its run that Plo Koon was the one who inducted Ahsoka into the ranks of the Jedi Order, and he held a fatherly affection for the young Padawan that made itself known whenever the two interacted with each other. Tragically, Plo Koon never got the chance to see Ahsoka become a full-fledged Jedi Knight, as he was shot out of the sky by two of the Clone pilots under this command minutes after the soon-to-be Emperor Palatine issued Order 66.

Will Plo Koon Appear in Ahsoka?

As of writing, it has not even been hinted that Plo Koon will be in Ahsoka, but many Star Wars fans are hopeful that the Kel Dor will appear in the series in one form or another. Although his role in the series was not as prominent as Ahsoka’s or Anakin’s, Plo Koon made many appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and many fans of the Prequal Era have a soft spot for the Kel Doran Jedi Master.

With the latest Ahsoka trailer confirming that Anakin is set to return in what appears to be a flashback to the days of the Clone Wars, there is a slim chance that Plo Koon could also appear in Ahsoka’s memories of her days at the Jedi Temple. This would make the first time the Jedi Master has appeared in live-action since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and give one of the Star Wars sage’s most underrated relationships some much-needed time in the sun.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023