How to Link Your Epic and Lego Accounts to Get a Free Fortnite Skin

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season introduces a bunch of fun new costumes, and one of the coolest is the Explorerer Emily LEGO costume. To claim the Explorer EmilyLego Costume, you must link your Epic Games account with your Lego.com account.

Creating a Lego.com account is pretty straightforward, but linking it to your Epic Games account can be tricky. Here’s how to connect your Epic Games account with your Lego.com account to get Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1’s Explorer Emily Lego costume.

How to Link Your Epic Games and Lego.com Accounts in Fortnite Chapter 5

Linking your Epic Games account to a Lego.com account isn’t hard, but it requires getting into some settings you might not be used to interacting with. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to link your Epic Games account to your Lego.com.

Go to www.epicgames.com on your computer or mobile device.

Click the Sign-in button in the top right corner.

button in the top right corner. Sign into your Epic Games account.

Hover over your account’s username and click the Account button.

button. Click on the Apps and Accounts button, then select the Accounts button.

button, then select the button. Click the Connect button under the LEGO icon.

button under the icon. Click the Connect Account button on the Connect Your LEGO Account window

button on the window A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to log in to an existing LEGO.com account or create one.

Once you’ve done either, click the Allow button on the window to finalize the linking.

If you’ve followed these steps, your Epic Games account will have been successfully linked to your LEGO.com Account. The Explorer Emily LEGO Costume should automatically appear in your Locker, so open it up and claim your prize!

How to Activate LEGO Styles on Costumes in Fortnite Chapter 5

The Explorer Emiyl Lego costume isn’t the only LEGO-themed cosmetic to come out of this fun new collaboration. Several of Fortnite’s most popular skins now have a toggleable LEGO style that turns them into a LEGO mini-figure version of themselves.

If you want to know if your favorite skin has a LEGO style, head into your Locker and check if it has a new style after you’ve linked your Epic Games and LEGO.com accounts. Then click the style button to brickify your skin!

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023