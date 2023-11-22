14 Best Fortnite Icon Skins, Ranked

Image: Epic Games

Some of the best Fortnite Icon skins are still seen today because of how beloved they are. You can probably guess some of them, but I can guarantee you’ve seen many. Check out the list below for the best Fortnite Icon skins ranked from the least to the best.

Top Fortnite Icon Skins, ranked

14 – Astro Jack

Image: Epic Games

Astro Jack is a humanoid astronaut with a glowing blue head and a purple suit. He has a variety of cosmetic items that can be purchased with V-Bucks, including a back bling, pickaxe, and glider. It was released on April 22, 2020. This is just Travis Scott in a specific skin that’s based on his full cosmetic. We’re counting this as its own because players tend to treat the Astroworld (aka “Astro Jack”) skin and Travis Scott as two separate skins.

I think this is one of the better skins because of the way the helmet and frown face work. It’s unique, and I’ve definitely never seen anything close to it.

13 – Patrick Mahomes

Image: Epic Games

The skin is based on Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL), and it was released on August 25, 2022. You’ve got three styles: one that looks casual with the black arm sleeve, the higher tier with a robotic arm, and the armor-clad arm with a helmet that reminds me of a Trojan or Gladiator.

This skin is on the list because there are a lot of football fans who like to play Fortnite. Patrick Mahomes is a popular sports player, and I can see why they added this skin. This Fortnite skin does have the issue where the series is making Icons out of people who have almost no connection to the game. I can see why a lot of people don’t like the idea of it.

12 – SypherPK

Image: Epic Games

The skin is based on SypherPK’s signature look. SypherPK, whose real name is Ali Hassan, is a popular Fortnite content creator and streamer known for his informative and entertaining gameplay videos. It was released on September 23, 2022. I remember this skin coming out and thinking that while it was super cool, it was pretty late. SypherPK is known as the “Trap King” and is the most loyal to Fortnite out of anyone on this list. He deserved a skin right after Ninja got one, to be honest.

I like the purple variant because it looks way cooler and reminds me of Fortnitemares. Although I have seen many people stick to the shirtless version instead.

11 – Loserfruit

Image: Epic Games

Released on June 22, 2020, the Loserfruit skin is a popular Icon Series skin in Fortnite. The skin is based on the Australian Twitch streamer and YouTuber of the same name. Loserfruit, also known as Kathleen Belsten, is a popular content creator and streamer, and her skin was one of the first in the Icon series. Loserfruit was a popular Fortnite creator at the time and established the idea that to be an Icon, you had to be associated with Fortnite.

That quickly died off, but we can look to Loserfruit as the glory days. I personally love it because of the rainbow colors on the sleeves.

10 – TheGrefg

Image: Epic Games

Released on January 17, 2021, the TheGrefg skin is a popular Icon Series skin in Fortnite. TheGrefg, a popular Spanish YouTuber and Twitch streamer, collaborated with Fortnite to create his own Icon Series skin. He was supposed to get his skin far earlier. I remember writing about this back when I was a Fortnite Writer. It had been teased a year before, but he kept getting passed up.

I love the skin — it looks like a wrestler, and I remember that many thought the black balls were going to be Dragon Balls since TheGrefg loves Dragon Ball Z.

9 – LeBron James

Image: Epic Games

Released on July 15, 2021, The LeBron James Fortnite Icon skin was available in three styles: a default style, a Taco Tuesday style, and a black hoodie suit. The default style features a white jersey with James’ number 6 on the front and the word “James” on the back. The jersey black hoodie suit is also adorned with gold wolves on the shoulders and a king’s crown on LeBron’s head. The Taco Tuesday style features a teal shirt with a taco graphic on the front.

I could see why Epic Games capitalized on this because it was when the new Looney Tunes movie came out. What was disappointing to me was that this was a big departure from what Icon skins were. They were supposed to just be for those who helped the game or were involved in it. LeBron has almost nothing to do with Fortnite, and it showed that Icon skins were basically something companies could buy into.

8 – Ariana Grande

Image: Epic Games

Released on August 5, 2021, the Ariana Grande skin is a popular Icon Series skin in Fortnite. The skin is based on the American singer and actress of the same name, and features a variety of cosmetics, including a skin, back bling, pickaxe, and emote.

I love the Ariana Grande Skin, as well as the event that happened alongside it. In my mind, her concert was the second- or third-best event in the game. The skin looks graceful, regardless of which one you’re wearing. I am a huge fan of concert tours in Fortnite.

7 – LazarBeam

Image: Epic Games

Released on March 5, 2021, the LazarBeam skin is a popular Icon Series skin in Fortnite. The skin is based on the Australian YouTuber and gamer of the same name, and features a variety of cosmetics, including a skin, back bling, pickaxe, and emote.

Lazarbeam is an okay streamer to watch, in my opinion, but his skin was a sweaty one. I think it’s because it looked so simple, and sweats tend to like to look like everyone else. That way, when they beat you, it makes you rage more.

6 – Lachlan

Image: Epic Games

Released on November 13, 2020, the Lachlan skin is a popular Icon Series skin in Fortnite. The skin is based on the Australian YouTuber and gamer of the same name, and features a variety of cosmetics, including a skin, back bling, pickaxe, and emote.

Lachlan was not supposed to come out when it did. TheGrefg was supposed to come out because it was one of the three first Icon Skins teased. However, it seems like Lachlan was able to move his way in, and his skin is pretty cool. I remember Lachlan even bought a new Twitch interface for his gameplay when he revealed the skin.

5 – Bugha

Image: Epic Games

Released on July 21, 2021, the Bugha skin is a popular Icon Series skin in Fortnite. The skin is based on the American esports player and Fortnite World Cup champion of the same name, and features a variety of cosmetics, including a skin, back bling, pickaxe, and emote.

Bugha is a big name in Fortnite because he won — and then the COVID pandemic happened. This meant that there was no tournament for the next year, leaving Bugha as a champion for much longer than intended. I like the story of Bugha, and his skin is a rare one to see, but it’s got a lot of history on it.

4 – Travis Scott

Image: Epic Games

First released on April 22, 2020, the Travis Scott skin is one of the most popular Icon Series skins in Fortnite. The skin is based on the American rapper and singer of the same name and features the rapper without a shirt on, showcasing his ripped physique.

The Travis Scott skin is hard, there’s no denying that. He looks like a gangster and almost mimics 50 Cent’s iconic shredded body. I’ve always thought this skin looked cool, and now it’s a way to show how long you’ve been in the game.

3 – MrBeast

Image: Epic Games

Released on December 15, 2022, MrBeast’s skin is one of the most basic yet easily recognizable in the Icon Series. It shows MrBeast as we know him, with a hoodie displaying his name and his facial hair. It seems modest yet friendly, like we know him.

I’ve seen so many MrBeast skins that I am tired of it, but the more famous he gets, the more we see of him. This one will probably always be popular.

2 – Ninja

Image: Epic Games

Released on January 17, 2020, the Ninja skin is a popular Icon Series skin in Fortnite. The skin is based on the American Twitch streamer and esports player of the same name. This was the skin that launched the Icon Series, and there is no streamer that is more recognizable for Fortnite than Ninja.

We’ve seen plenty: NickMercs, TimTheTatman, DrDisRespect, Tfue, SypherPK, Myth, and so many more, but none have had the staying power for Fortnite that Ninja has. I still love the skin and hate myself for not having bought it when it first released. it’s so perfect, and Ninja still uses it sometimes when he plays Fortnite.

1 – Marshmello

Image: Epic Games

Released on February 1, 2019, the Marshmello skin is another popular Icon Series skin in Fortnite. The skin is based on the American electronic music producer and DJ of the same name. There have been a few different skins under the Marshmello Icon brand, so we’re counting them as one since they look very similar.

I liked the look but was never a fan. Still, there’s no denying how loved this skin is.

