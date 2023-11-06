Fortnite OG Level Cap: What’s Maximum Level in Fortnite OG?

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, also known as Fortnite OG, is a special season that brings back the original Fortnite experience. Along with the classic island and loot pool, Epic Games has also made some adjustments to the leveling system. If you’re also wondering what the max level is since the change then you’re in luck because we have the answer down below.

What Is the Maximum Level in Fortnite OG?

The maximum level in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 is 46 because that’s when the rewards end in the Battle Pass. This is lower than the maximum level in previous seasons, but it is important to note that Season 5 is also significantly shorter. This is most likely why Epic Games didn’t want players to really rush through the battle pass and just enjoy the OG seasons.

How Much Xp Does It Take To Reach the Maximum Level in Fortnite OG?

It takes 3.68 million XP to reach the maximum level in Fortnite OG. This is because each level takes about 80,000 XP to reach. This is slightly less than the amount of XP required to reach the maximum level in previous seasons.

How to Level up Quickly in Fortnite OG

The best way to level up quickly in Fortnite OG is to complete quests and Milestones. Quests are daily and weekly challenges that reward players with XP. Milestones are longer-term challenges that reward players with large amounts of XP. In addition to quests and Milestones, you can also earn XP by playing matches and completing challenges in Creative mode.

I have a proven strategy that I use every season. I hide in a bush or in a house anywhere. The key is just to stay in the circle and only come out to attack when you have the upper hand. This is definitely a camper’s strategy but it’s worked since I started playing Fortnite back in 2019, so I’m not stopping anytime soon. If you’re kind of bored of the game and just want to grind, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with waiting out the game in the bushes. I’ve also won many Victory Royales this way.

This strategy worked because you gain experience from surviving among the other players. The game will just keep awarding you as players deplete and you are seen as a “survivor.”

