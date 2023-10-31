How to Block and Unblock Someone on Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite is a popular online multiplayer game with crossplay capability. In a game like this, you’re bound to go up against toxic, rude, and overall mean players. Luckily, Epic Games has a way to block others in Fortnite which should stop all of that hate from getting to you. Below, we’ll explain how.

Fortnite – How to block and unblock players

To block others, you’ll have to go through the Epic Games launcher. This means that they will be blocked on all games, not just Fortnite. To block a player, follow these steps:

Open the Epic Games Launcher. Click the Friends icon in the top right corner. In the Search or add players field, enter the name of the player you want to block. If this person is already in your friends list go to the friends section right under the Search or add players field. Click the player’s name. Click the ellipses (…) next to their name. Select Block. Click Confirm.

Unblocking players needs to be done through the Epic Games launcher. This means you will be unblocking the player through all games, not just Fortnite. To unblock a player, follow these steps:

Open the Epic Games Launcher. Click the Friends icon in the top right corner. In the Search or add players field, enter the name of the player you want to unblock. Click the player’s name Click the red Blocked icon next to their name. Click Unblock.

Unblocking a player will not automatically add them to your friends list. If you want that player to be your friend again, you will need to add them.

Will people you block in Fortnite know they’ve been blocked?

No, people you block in Fortnite will not know they have been blocked. They will still be able to send you friend requests and messages, but you will not receive them.

There are a few ways that a person might be able to infer that they have been blocked, such as if they try to send you a friend request and it never goes through, or if they try to send you a message and it never gets delivered. However, there is no way to know for sure unless you tell them.

Will I have to play with people I blocked in Fortnite?

blocking a player in Fortnite should prevent them from being matched with you in lobbies. However, there is a possibility that you could still be matched with a blocked player in a large lobby, such as a Battle Royale lobby with 100 players.

This is because the matchmaking system is complex and takes into account a variety of factors, such as your skill level, region, and the number of players currently online. Either way, they won’t be able to message you while playing, so if you see them, your best move is to take off.

What is the maximum number of players I can block in Fortnite?

The maximum number of players you can block in Fortnite is 1000. This is the same limit for the Epic Games Launcher. If you reach the maximum number of blocked players, you will need to unblock some players before you can block any more.

Will I still be able to report players I blocked in Fortnite?

Yes, you will still be able to report a blocked player in Fortnite. The blocking feature is intended to prevent you from interacting with the player, but it does not prevent you from reporting them for bad behavior. When reporting the player, you only need their username, so you’re just fine.

