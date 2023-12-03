All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Augments Listed

Image: Epic Games

Augments are back in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1, allowing players to power up and become stronger during the match. This guide will cover all the Augments available in Fortnite Chapter 5 and explain what they do.

Every Augment in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

There are 21 Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1, each with a unique ability that players can use to their advantage. Check out the grid below for the name of each Augment and the in-game description of the effect.

Augment Effect Agile Mending Reduce the movement speed penalty while channeling healing items. Barrier Breaker Weapons with a muzzle brake mod deal increased damage to structures. Gain a rare weapon with a muzzle brake mod. Cluser Collector Gain two Cluster Clingers. Eliminations grant additional Cluster Clingers. Defiant Dash Gain a few seconds of Zero Point Dash when your shield breaks. Does not include overshield. Fatigue Reload Once per full stamina bar, when your stamina is depleted, reload your equipped weapon instantly. Flow Finder Gain a Flowberry Fizz, and get a splash of Flow when opening any container. Jump Time Gain a Super Sprint Jump every 20 seconds. Laser Precision Weapons with a laser mod deal slightly increased headshot damage. Gain a rare weapon with a laser mod. Light Flow Bullets Gain flow low gravity for a few seconds after firing a weapon with light ammo. Magazine Munitions Receive ammo when reloading a weapon with a drum mag. Gain a rare weapon with a drum mag. Mini Reward Instantly gain mini shields and gain additional mini shields when opening containers. Pinpoint P2X Enemies are revealed when hit by a weapon with a P2X optic. Gain a rare weapon with a P2X optic. Rare Riches Randomly receive numerous Gold Bars, a Ballistic Shield, or a Grapple Blade. Rifle Rations Reloading a rifle will grant you some Mushroom snacks. More will be granted if reloading from empty. Rifle Refresh Assault and Sniper Rifles will instantly reload their magazine when downing or eliminating a player. Shield Suppressor Weapons with suppressors deal increased damage to fields. Gain a rare weapon with a suppressor. Shield Breakaway Gain the Slap effect when your shield breaks. Does not include overshields. Shotgun Sharpshooter Shotguns have reduce damage fall off at medium and long ranges. Soothing Slap Gain a Slap Energy Regen after using any healing consumable. Swift Combatant Gain increased movement speed while aiming down sights, reloading, and after downing enemies. Water Rifter Get Rifted into the air when you swim into a fishing spot or if you stay in the water for 15 seconds.

At the time of writing, these are all the known Augments in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1. As the season goes on, keep in mind that it’s possible that more will be added to the game.

How to Get Augments in Fortnite

Players can get Augments by playing a Fortnite match and selecting the one they want to equip when the prompt becomes available. You will know it’s time to pick an Augment when a blue “Ready” text appears under your minimap. When this happens, press right on the d-pad or ‘7’ on PC to open the menu and choose between two Augments.

The blue “Ready” text happens every few minutes during the match, allowing you to select more Augments for your character. They are stackable, and you will keep your previously accepted Augments when you acquire a new one. All Augments will be activated for the duration of the match until you are eliminated.

How to Reroll Augments in Fortnite

If you decide that you don’t like your Augment selection, the game allows you to swap it out for another through the reroll option. To reroll, hold the “Reroll” button shown at the bottom of the Augment menu to force another randomized Augment to appear on the screen. You can only reroll once per match for free.

