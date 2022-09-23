3 Best Fortnite Creative XP Maps: Get Battle Stars and Battle Pass Tiers Fast

It’s barely been a week since Chapter 3 Season 4 has gone live but what seems to be drawing the crowds is the Fortnite Creative mode. In Creative mode, you will be able to play on some really interesting community-made maps. In most cases, these maps feature a lot of custom game modes, giving everyone a different experience than the standard battle royale.

Some of these Fortnite Creative maps feature a bonus XP, and in some rare cases a working method to gain XP while being AFK. Many maps boast of giving you tons of XP in a matter of minutes, but some of them don’t seem to work. However, there are some maps that actually work, and you can gain XP on these maps by doing absolutely nothing. Here are our top 3 Fortnite Creative XP map picks that you can explore.

Top 3 Fortnite Creative XP maps

Before going on to the maps that can help you bag additional XP, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. First up, you will have to load into a private lobby. You can do so by clicking on the button right above the big yellow “PLAY” button in your lobby. Secondly, XP gains aren’t the same for everyone, so try to be patient with the process. The overall XP gain is slow. You will probably gain more XP by completing challenges in the Battle Royale mode, but in these Fortnite Creative XP maps, you don’t have to worry about being killed.

3. Map Code: 6101 – 9537 – 4403

This is a rather interesting map. Once you spawn in this room, head up the stairs to your left, and make your way to the back of the room. You should find a big green button that says “AFK XP.” Click on that button and you should see XP starting to pile up. After hitting the button, wait for 10 minutes and head back to where you first spawned in the room. There should be a big open door behind the “Support a Creator” button.

Head out that door and then onto the platform in front of you. Construct a few platforms behind the button right in the middle, and then head to the panel on the right. There should be a hidden button here that you need to interact with first. Once you’ve interacted with it, you’ll be teleported in front of the “Support a Creator” button. Head out the way you came again, and go back to the platform that you constructed. There should be another hidden button on the panel to your left. Interact with this and you should be taken back to the room again.

Head back to the back of the room where the AFK XP button was located. There should be a button with “Bouncer Room” written above it. Interact with it and you should be taken into a room with bouncers. This will keep the XP gain active until you stop it, or the game crashes.

2. Map Code: 5054 – 5057 – 3365

The mechanic in this creative map is quite similar to the other one. Enter the island and wait till you’re teleported into the map. Go towards the left side of the room and you should find a button with XP Shop written on it. Interact with it and you should be teleported into another room.

Move towards the room with the huge tomato heads and you should notice a big green button with AFK XP written on top of it. Hit the button and then go to the main room and hit the Return to Arena button.

When you’re back into the arena, head out of the big door and run to the extreme left corner of the platform below. There should be a secret button here that should take you to a room with two characters waving at you. Wait for the countdown timer on the wall to run out. Once it’s out, interact with the two statues one by one. Interacting with the first statue should take you back to the initial spawn room. Make your way back to the hidden XP button once again to head to the statue room and interact with the second button.

Now, go back into the XP shop and head back into the room with the tomato heads. Here you should find a button with Crash Pads written on top of it. When you interact with that button, you should be taken into a room with the crash pads. Now you can safely go afk and enjoy the XP gain.

1. Map Code: 9001 – 1974 – 4652

This map grants the highest XP amongst all the three maps mentioned here. Once you spawn in the main room, keep making your way till you reach the third stall on your right side. Take the staircase and travel downstairs. There should be a secret button on the top right corner of the room. Interact with that and you should be taken to a big room with a lot of buttons at the end.

Interact with the button over which AFK XP is written. That should trigger the XP gain for you. Then make your way to the button with the heading Crashpad, and then climb this button. There is another secret button located on the top right corner of this room. Interact with this button and you should be taken to another room with two big buttons with timers. Wait for the timer to expire and then interact with one of the buttons.

When you do so, you will be teleported back to the room with the big buttons. Interact with the secret button on the top right corner of the room again, and then press the second big button in the subsequent room. Once you’ve been teleported to the big room again, interact with the button with Crashpads written on top of it to keep the XP streak going.

How to get free XP other than Fortnite Creative

The only alternative to gaining XP other than these Creative maps is by playing the regular Fortnite Battle Royale mode. You will gain a good amount of XP by completing the weekly challenges like dislodging a runaway boulder with a slide kick. While you can find most of the guides on our main Fortnite Guide hub here, you will need the best weapons in the game to quickly complete the challenges. With Halloween almost here, it’s time you put your spooky face on with these Fortnite Halloween skins!

