How to See Ping in Fortnite – Best Settings for Better Fortnite Ping

As Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2 rolls in with a wide range of content, many players are looking for ways to improve their experience. One of the best ways to do this is by playing the game with a decent ping while being able to keep tabs on it in real-time. Seeing your ping can give you an idea of the quality of your connection, which can help you decide whether or not you should be playing competitively or just for fun. So, if you’re wondering how to see and reduce your ping in Fortnite, read on.

How to See Your Ping in Fortnite

So, how do you see your ping in Fortnite? It’s pretty simple. All you have to do is click the three-bar icon on the main menu, navigate to the “Game UI” tab, then scroll down until you find “Net Debug Stats” among the HUD options. After that, click on it once to show your ping in the game. Once you’ve done all that, your ping should be visible at the top of your screen.

How to Get Better Ping in Fortnite

A high ping can be highly frustrating, making it difficult for you to hit your targets or move. Fortunately, with some tweaks, you can lower your ping for smoother gameplay. Try out these methods and settings below to get better ping in Fortnite.

Play with a Wired Connection

First, if you’re playing on a wireless connection, you should switch to a wired connection. Wired connections are much more reliable than wireless connections and can help improve your ping by providing a more stable connection. Additionally, they are more secure and less vulnerable to interference from other devices in your home. To switch to a wired connection, plug your computer or gaming console into your router using an Ethernet cable.

Change Your Server or Matchmaking Region

If your ping is still high, try connecting to a different server. For this, click on the three-bar icon on the main menu, head to the “Game” tab, then pick a server with the lowest number of ping in the Matchmaking Region. You can find a list of available servers here, so try connecting to different servers until you find one that gives you the best ping in-game.

Use the Best DNS Server Settings

Another way to get a better ping in Fortnite is by changing your DNS server, Cloudflare being one of the most popular and effective. For this, you’ll need to make some tweaks to your Network settings by following these steps:

Open Settings > Network & Internet > Status > Network and Sharing Center. Select adapter settings, and right-click on the adapter that you use. Choose Properties. Find and double-click TCP/IPv4 (Internet Protocol Version 4) under Networking. Check the “Use the following DNS server addresses” box. Afterward, change your DNS servers to these exact numbers: 1.1.1.1 for Preferred DNS Server and 1.0.0.1 for Alternative DNS Server. Hit OK to save changes. Next, clear the DNS Resolver Cache. Type cmd to open Command Prompt. Type ipconfig /flushdns and hit Enter. You should see “Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache.” Now you can close Command Prompt and launch Fortnite to check your ping.

Close Unnecessary Apps

Finally, if you’re still having trouble with your ping, you may need to reduce the number of applications running in the background. Many applications can use up your bandwidth and slow down your connection, which can cause your ping to suffer. To solve this issue, open your task manager by pressing CTRL + ALT + DEL and close any applications that you don’t need.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023