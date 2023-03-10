How Much is the Fortnite Battle Pass in Vbucks and USD? Fortnite Battle Pass Cost, Explained

Image: Epic Games

If you’ve spent any time playing Fortnite, there’s a strong chance you’ve gone to look at a cosmetic item or weapon and been taken to the battle pass screen. It’s the gateway to some of Fortnite’s most exclusive and valuable in-game content, including many of the limited edition crossover skins the game hosts, and it’s one of the best ways to make the most out of each chapter.

But, due to the scale of items available within the Battle Pass and the general incentive it presents to keep playing the game, it comes at a cost, and unless you’ve stocked up on V-Bucks, usually, this cost relies on real-world money. That said, it’s not the most expensive microtransaction, and if you’re frequently participating in Fortnite events, it can pay off.

Is the Battle Pass Worth it in Fortnite?

For a player looking to purchase the Battle Pass with in-game currency, it’ll set you back 950 V-Bucks, but you’ll need to buy 1000 V-Bucks to cover the cost, which will cost you back $7.99. However, by earning XP toward your Battle Pass, you have the opportunity to earn back around 1500 V-Bucks to spend on the next battle pass for the next season since this isn’t a one-time purchase.

Related: How to Get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite Without Getting Scammed

So although it sounds like a significant purchase to make each time a new season rolls around, it’s the best way to access several exclusive rewards while completing challenges and participating in a number of events.

Battle Pass holders generally have the best chance at making the most of seasons due to the events on offer, and if you’re saving your rewarded V-Bucks, you won’t have to purchase any more. Although the Battle Pass isn’t essential to enjoy Fortnite and be able to make the most of the game, any committed player who spends a lot of time in matches will appreciate the items on offer.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023