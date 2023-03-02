How to get the Chun Li Fortnite Skin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Having a variety of skins in Fortnite is one of the best ways to customize your experience with the game and make your player recognizable, but there’s no denying that some skins come with an unexpected level of rarity players will come up against. Whether a skin is available in the item shop for a limited time or a timed event needs to be completed to redeem the reward, the world of Fortnite skins gets pretty competitive.

Fortnite is also well-known for its collaborations, so it’s no surprise that pop culture-inspired skins are among some of the most popular, making them even more essential to collect. In addition, franchises like My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Z have joined the cross-over and had characters put into the title, so it’s unsurprising that Street Fighter also joined the mix with Chun Li and Ryu. So, if you want to get ahold of the Chun Li skin for your collection, read on.

Is The Chun Li Skin Available in Fortnite?

Players are usually challenged to complete a series of tasks to unlock high-quality prizes like skins, as seen as a result of collecting infamy during the Most Wanted event, some of Fortnite’s best skins are only available for purchase through the item shop, which is the case for Chun Li. This skin set players back 1,600 V-Bucks and was entirely exclusive to the in-game shop, so it cannot be earned in any other way.

However, it’s important to note that the Chun Li skin isn’t currently available in-game following her debut in Chapter 2, Season 5 in 2021. Although she was available for around 31 days, there’s been no confirmation regarding whether or not the skin will return, but many players are speculating it since the skin was so popular alongside the Ryu skin too.

The Ryu skin could be purchased in a bundle with Chun Li for 2,200 V-Bucks, saving around 1,000 V-Bucks rather than buying both characters individually, which is the best value for your money and the best opportunity you’ll get to find both skins. Hopefully, if both skins return in an upcoming chapter to coincide with the launch of Street Fighter 6, the same deal will be available.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023