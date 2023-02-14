How to Earn Infamy in Fortnite

Completing timed challenges within Fortnite usually returns a decent mix of rewards, which is the drive players need to engage with timed challenges. While most challenges praise players for working hard, the Most Wanted event rewards in a slightly different way. Instead, players are challenged to earn as much Infamy as possible, which serves as a currency to redeem for items and cosmetics throughout the event, so it’s essential for every player to efficiently know how to rack up as many points as possible not to walk away from the event empty-handed. Read on to find out how you can quickly make as much Infamy as you need to reap some of the rewards of the Most Wanted event.

How to Gain Infamy Within Fortnite

Infamy points can be collected throughout Fortnite by completing quests set during the Most Wanted challenge, such as completing heists or killing enemies without being caught. Luckily, there are many quests to chip away at during the event, so you’ll have ample opportunity to cash in for large infamy rewards and slowly work your way through the items you can exchange the new currency for. Additionally, all Infamy rewards can be redeemed without purchase, so you won’t need to spend any V-Bucks to work your way up to the Gold-Blooded Ace Skin as long as you are constantly active in the game and completing the challenges set.

There are five sets of challenges to complete to earn Infamy, and you should expect to complete most of them should you want to cash in the big rewards such as the rare skin or Snake Sack Emoticon, but if you want to work your way up to the Solid Skull Back Bling, things are done slightly differently. You’ll still need to complete Most Wanted challenges, but you won’t need to rely so heavily on Infamy.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023