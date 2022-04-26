Fortnite Street Fighter Characters: How to Get Blanka and Sakura

Street Fighter characters were introduced to Fortnite originally with the release of Ryu and Chun-Li back in Season 5. Now, a couple of new Fortnite Street Fighter characters have been added to the game and in this guide we’ll explain how to get Blanka and Sakura.

How to Get Blanka and Sakura in Fortnite

Both of these Street Fighter character skins and cosmetics can be purchased from the Fortnite item shop beginning April 28th at 8PM ET. If Epic follows previous pricing structure for Street Fighter characters like they did with Ryu and Chun-Li, the bundles will cost 2200 V-Bucks and the character skins by themselves will be 1600 V-Bucks. Those prices have yet to be announced, but that’s what similar skins and bundles have cost in the past for similar content.

Sakura Bundle

Sakura Skin

Sakura Victory Sway Emote

Hanakaze Claw Back Bling

Fighting Tournament Trophy Pickaxe

Kayari Buta Glider

Alternate Style

Blanka Bundle

Blanka Skin

Blanka Backflip Emote

Tropical Hazard Kebab Pickaxe

Blanka-Chan Back Bling

Blanka Delgado Style

So if you’re looking to procure the Blanka and Sakura bundles in Fortnite you’re going to want to top off on your V-Bucks ahead of the April 28th release of the skins. To celebrate, there will be a mobile only no-build Blanka & Sakura Cup event. Not just dedicated to mobile, the all platforms version of the Blanka and Sakura Cup will be available on the PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC (as well as mobile) and will be scored as a Battle Royale Solo event.