Fortnite Chapter 5 Boss Locations & Society Medallions Explained

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite has a new set of items called Society Medallions added in Chapter 5 Season 1, and these special items are only dropped by powerful boss enemies found across the map. This guide will show you where to find every Fortnite boss and explain what their Society Medallions do.

Society Medallions are a major new mechanic in Fortnite Chapter 5. Boss enemies will still drop their usual loot like shields and weapons, but each of them now carries a Society Medallion that can be kept in your inventory for passive bonuses during a match. They’re highly sought after and limited in number, so only a handful of players can have them at any given time.

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Boss Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are 5 boss characters on the island in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:

Oscar

Nisha

Montague

Valeria

Peter Griffin

As per usual, these bosses patrol various POIs throughout the map and will fight back once engaged. Their loot can only be obtained by one player, so be wary of other squads looking to steal your kill if you’re planning on fighting one of them.

What Are Society Medallions Used for in Fortnite?

Image: Epic Games

Society Medallions are powerful healing items that can easily turn the tide of a Fortnite match. If you keep one in your inventory, you will slowly regenerate your shield over time. The more of them that you carry with you, the faster your shield will regenerate.

Essentially, Society Medallions grant you a form of passive healing and health regeneration. With them equipped, you won’t have to worry about drinking shield potions as often and can play much more aggressively. Remember that each boss character only drops one Society Medallion per match, so players will be fighting hard for them at the beginning of a round.

Related: Fortnite: How to Get the Velocity Edge Pickaxe With Amazon Luna for Free

As the player count thins and the match approaches its end, Society Medallions will be much easier to find as people get eliminated and drop them. This will make the final circles of a Fortnite match much more intense, basically guaranteeing that a handful of final survivors have regenerating shields. Hopefully, this will discourage camping and force players to make more aggressive plays.

Fortnite Chapter 5 brings a bunch of new features to the game in addition to Society Medallions, so there’s a ton for Fortnite fans to look forward to. The Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass includes a suite of original characters plus awesome collaborations like Solid Snake and Peter Griffin. There’s also a huge Lego game mode coming to the game, and you can get a free Lego Fortnite skin before it goes live.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023