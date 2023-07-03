Fortnite: How to Get the Velocity Edge Pickaxe With Amazon Luna for Free

Image: Amazon

One of the many things players love about Fortnite is the sheer amount of free cosmetic items Epic Games has put up for grabs over the years. The latest of these costless acquisitions is the Veolicty Edge Pickaxe, a one-of-kind weapon currently available to players enjoying Fortnite through Amazon’s exclusive cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna. Fortunately for everyone who wants to add this lovely new resource-gathering tool to their collection, we know how to get Fortnite’s Velocity Edge Pickaxe for free through Amazon Luna.

How to Get Fortnite’s Velocity Edge Pickaxe for Free with Amazon Luna

Image: Epic Games

The Velocity Edge Pickaxe is only available to Fortnite players with an Amazon Luna subscription. You only need to play Fortnite through Amazon Luna between July 3rd and July 17th to get the pickaxe. After you’ve logged into Fortnite, the Velocity Edge Pickaxe will be automatically deposited into your inventory. The Velocity Edge Pickaxe’s window of availability closes at 11:59 ET on July 17th, so you still have plenty of time to grab it before it’s gone.

How to Play Fortnite on Amazon Luna

Since Amazon Luna is a reasonably new cloud gaming service, many Fortnite players probably don’t know how to use the platform to play the game. Like many of Amazon’s other non-delivery services, you must subscribe to Amazon Prime before using Amazon Luna, which costs $14.99 monthly. However, Amazon Prime usually offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers, so you can log into Fortnite, get the Velocity Edge Pickaxe, and cancel your trial before your first payment.

Like other cloud gaming services, Amazon Luna is compatible with many devices, giving you plenty of options for playing Fortnite through it. Here is a breakdown of how you can play games through Amazon Luna.

Playing via the Chrome browser

Playing via the Microsoft Edge browser

Playing via the Safari browser on iPhone/iPad

Downloading the Luna app for Windows PC or macOS

Downloading the Luna app for Fire tablets and Fire TVs.

Using the Luna app for Samsung TV.

Another caveat of getting the Velocity Edge Pickaxe is that the deal is only available in a few countries. Only Fortnite players in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany can get the pickaxe. However, players in other countries can get the pickaxe by switching their devices to another country.

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023