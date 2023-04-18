Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge: How to Participate and Earn In-Game Rewards

Image: Epic Games

In the Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge, six teams of influencers and map builders will go head-to-head to create the best Fortnite Creative map in just ten days. Players worldwide can vote on the Creative Builders Challenge website to earn in-game rewards, including a free Pickaxe.

This article explains everything you need to know to take part in the Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge and earn its rewards, including the starting dates for each of its three phases.

How to Join the Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge

To join the Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge and earn its exclusive rewards, you need to log in to your Epic Games account on the Creative Builders Challenge website. Tasks are split into four total phases, with a new phase beginning at the start of every week from April 17 to May 13, 2023.

Rewards will not be obtainable once its phase is complete, so remember to check back on the website weekly.

How to Earn Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge Rewards

By participating in Phase 1 and Phase 3 of the Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge, you’ll receive the Cuddle Cube spray and Lil ‘ Sweeties pickaxe within three weeks.

There are two rewards for participating in the Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge. The Cuddle Cube spray, featuring a very cubic Cuddle Team Leader, is awarded to players during Phase 1. In Phase 3, players can get their hands on the sugary sweet Lil’ Sweeties pickaxe.

Phase 1

In Phase 1, players must vote for their favorite theme. The option with the most votes will be the theme creators will follow when assembling their maps. Simply voting for a theme on the website between April 17 and April 20 will reward you with the Cuddle Cube spray in-game.

Phase 2

Phase 2 begins on April 21 and lasts until May 3. This is when creators will build the maps players have to visit in Phase 3. There are no rewards linked to Phase 2.

Phase 3

Phase 3 begins on May 6 and lasts until May 12. During this phase, you’ll need to play all six Creative maps in-game and then vote for your favorite one on the website. Once completed, you’ll receive the Lil’ Sweeties pickaxe in Fortnite within three weeks.

The winning influencer and map will be announced on May 13.

End

On May 13, the winning map and influencer will be announced on the Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge website.

Don’t forget to explore Fortnite’s Coachella Island for even more free rewards, including the Look At The Sky Lobby Track.

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023