Best Unreal Editor Fortnite Creative Map Island Codes (UEFN)

Image: Epic Games

Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is finally here, opening up Fortnite as a platform for creators to publish engaging and expansive experiences that can be downloaded in seconds.

The Creative Islands created using UEFN can use Unreal Engine to its fullest potential, including non-Fortnite assets. In the near future, gamers will be able to play fully-fledged games inside Fortnite, similar to how Roblox currently functions.

In this article, you can find the best Unreal Editor for Fortnite Creative Island Codes that demonstrate the capabilities of UEFN and provide us with a glimpse into Fortnite Creative‘s exciting future.

Best Unreal Editor for Fortnite Creative Island Codes

To enter an Island Code, go to the Island Code tab when selecting a game mode. Input the code, and you’ll be able to enter any of the UEFN maps listed below. Since these use non-Fortnite assets, you’ll have a minimal download to complete before jumping in.

Forest Guardian – 0348-4483-3263

Image: Epic Games

Forest Guardian (0348-4483-3263) is a map designed by Epic Games to demonstrate the potential for animation and lighting in Unreal Editor for Fortnite Creative Islands. You’ll explore a beautifully crafted forest in a short but breathtaking experience.

Deserted: Domination (8035-1519-2959)

Deserted Domination (8035-1519-2959) is a 16-player competitive multiplayer map. Comparable to titles like Call of Duty and Battlefield, you’ll face off against another team in a complex oil refinery to capture and hold zones. You can even choose classes with varying loadouts at the beginning of the game to suit your playstyle.

Related: Best Fortnite Creative XP Maps: Get Battle Stars and Battle Pass Tiers Fast

Reclamation (1135-0371-8937)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Epic Games / Alliance Studios

Produced by Alliance Studios, Reclamation (1135-0371-8937) is one of the first player-made UEFN Islands. All ten players begin in a space station, plummeting down to the beautifully crafted planet in a drop pod once the match begins. Two teams of five players have to battle it out to control various zones and claim victory for the Alliance.

Pirate Adventure (2810-0903-5967)

Image: Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Epic Games / 3D Lab

Live out your swashbucklin’ fantasy in Pirate Adventure (2810-0903-5967) by 3D Lab. Conquer the mysterious island your budding buccaneer washed up upon by earning coins, crafting tools, digging for treasure, building structures, and exploring the isles.

The Space Inside (9836-7381-5978)

Image: Epic Games

The Space Inside (9836-7381-5978) is a Creative Island featuring several elaborate escape rooms, including a pitch-black house, an underground mine, and even a spaceship. This map is an excellent example of what UEFN‘s lighting and camera tools can accomplish and makes us excited (and slightly terrified) at the inevitable detailed horror maps.

Droopy Flops [The Arcade: Beta] (3638-6410-4991)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Infinity Studios / Epic Games

Droopy Flops is a recreation of Flappy Bird and the first of many games to be featured in Infinity Studios‘ upcoming ‘The Arcade‘ Island. Players can choose from an assortment of characters in this simple but impressive display of UEFN’s potential.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023