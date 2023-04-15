Fortnite x Coachella: How to Complete all Coachella Island Quests

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to complete all Coachella Island quests during the Fortnite x Coachella collaboration? The collaboration event will be split into two weeks, allowing you to experience Coachella like never before. In addition, during the collaboration event, you can earn Coachella-themed in-game rewards by completing quests on Coachella Island during both weeks.

How to Complete all Coachella Island Quests in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To complete all Coachella Island quests in Fortnite, you must travel to Coachella Island using code 5449-4207-1280. Once there, you will find the Island Mission board in the Lobby with the missions you must complete.

COACHELLA ISLAND QUESTS WEEK 1

Week 1’s Coachella Island Quests will go live on April 14 at 3 PM ET and last until April 28 at 12 PM ET. Here are the quests that have been released for week 1:

Enter Coachella for the First Time: This will be completed automatically when you load into Coachella Island.

This will be completed automatically when you load into Coachella Island. Launch off of 5 Speakers: Each island has one Speaker Jump Pad, so you must start at the Lobby, head to Push the Beat, and end at the Spectra Islands to find all five.

Each island has one Speaker Jump Pad, so you must start at the Lobby, head to Push the Beat, and end at the Spectra Islands to find all five. Discover 4 Hidden Rooms in the Art Park: From the Art Park Island entrance, turn left and head across the floating bridge. There will be three white structures located here. The fourth hidden room is the black hole on the side of the mountain that you will need to cross the purple bridge to reach. This is located directly across from the Art Park Island entrance. To complete this quest, enter all four of the hidden rooms.

From the Art Park Island entrance, turn left and head across the floating bridge. There will be three white structures located here. The fourth hidden room is the black hole on the side of the mountain that you will need to cross the purple bridge to reach. This is located directly across from the Art Park Island entrance. To complete this quest, enter all four of the hidden rooms. Collect Music Notes in the ‘Mirage Time Warp’ Speedrun: While inside the obstacle course, you must cross through the platforms and collect yellow music notes. While you only need five to complete this quest, completing the entire course is recommended so you complete two quests in one attempt.

While inside the obstacle course, you must cross through the platforms and collect yellow music notes. While you only need five to complete this quest, completing the entire course is recommended so you complete two quests in one attempt. Win the ‘Push the Beat’ Mini-Game: This is a team-based PVP game whose goal is to push off an enemy player from a floating tile using different weapons like Grenades. You score one point for knocking off a player and lose one point when knocked off. All you need to do is play until you win one time.

This is a team-based PVP game whose goal is to push off an enemy player from a floating tile using different weapons like Grenades. You score one point for knocking off a player and lose one point when knocked off. All you need to do is play until you win one time. Complete the ‘Mirage Time warp’ Speedrun Challenge in under 8 Minutes: You can attempt to complete this quest while collecting Music Notes. However, if you fail twice in a row, you will be given a Grapple item to help you complete the course in under 8 minutes.

You will earn the following rewards for completing week one quests:

Coachella Sunset Spray

Cact-Eye Emoticon

Related: How to Get the Renegade Runner Fortnite Outfit

COACHELLA ISLAND QUESTS WEEK 2

Week 2’s Coachella Island Quests will go live from April 21 at 12 PM ET until April 28 at 12 PM ET.

You will earn the following rewards for completing week two quests:

Hi-Fi Cacti Spray

Look At The Sky Lobby Track (Must complete 5 quests)

Cact-Eye Emoticon (If you didn’t earn it during Week 1)

Coachella Sunset Spray (If you didn’t earn it during Week 1)

We will update this guide once the quests for week 2 of the Fortnite x Coachella collaboration event have started, so check back soon!

- This article was updated on April 14th, 2023