Are you wondering how to get the Renegade Runner Fortnite outfit? There are two ways you can get the Renegade Runner outfit in Fortnite. The first way is by competing in the Renegade Runner Cups. The second is by purchasing it in the Fortnite item shop at a later date. However, earning the most points in your region by competing will reward you with the Runner Renegade Outfit and accessories for free before they hit the Fortnite item shop.
How to get the Renegade Runner Outfit in Fortnite
The Renegade Runner Outfit and accessories include the following Items:
- Renegade Runner Outfit
- Raider’s Rucksack Back Bling
- Note: This item is included with the Renegade Runner Outfit
- Renegade Star Pickaxe
- Mark of the Renegade Wrap
How to Get the Renegade Runner Outfit by Competing
On Wednesday, April 12, you and your duos partner can compete in the Renegade Runner Cup (Battle Royale) or Zero Build Renegade Runner Cup by playing ten matches in a three-hour time window. Regardless of which cup you play in, you can earn points to become the top-point-earning player in your region.
You will earn points based on your match placement, as shown below:
- Victory Royale: 25 Points
- 2nd: 22 Points
- 3rd: 20 Points
- 4th: 18 Points
- 5th: 17 Points
- 6th: 16 Points
- 7th: 15 Points
- 8th: 14 Points
- 9th: 13 Points
- 10th: 12 Points
- 11th: 11 Points
- 12th: 10 Points
- 13th: 9 Points
- 14th: 8 Points
- 15th: 7 Points
- 16th: 6 Points
- 17th: 5 Points
- 18th – 19th: 4 Points
- 20th – 21st: 3 Points
- 22nd – 23rd: 2 Points
- 24th – 25th: 1 Point
You will also earn a single point for each elimination.
How to Purchase the Renegade Runner Outfit
If competitive play is not your thing, don’t worry because you can purchase the Renegade Runner Outfit from the Fortnite Item Shop starting Saturday, April 15, at 8 PM ET. The price for these items has not been released yet, but we will update this guide once Epic Games has done so.
- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023