Image: Epic Games

Are you wondering how to get the Renegade Runner Fortnite outfit? There are two ways you can get the Renegade Runner outfit in Fortnite. The first way is by competing in the Renegade Runner Cups. The second is by purchasing it in the Fortnite item shop at a later date. However, earning the most points in your region by competing will reward you with the Runner Renegade Outfit and accessories for free before they hit the Fortnite item shop.

How to get the Renegade Runner Outfit in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

The Renegade Runner Outfit and accessories include the following Items:

Renegade Runner Outfit

Raider’s Rucksack Back Bling Note: This item is included with the Renegade Runner Outfit

Renegade Star Pickaxe

Mark of the Renegade Wrap

How to Get the Renegade Runner Outfit by Competing

On Wednesday, April 12, you and your duos partner can compete in the Renegade Runner Cup (Battle Royale) or Zero Build Renegade Runner Cup by playing ten matches in a three-hour time window. Regardless of which cup you play in, you can earn points to become the top-point-earning player in your region.

You will earn points based on your match placement, as shown below:

Victory Royale: 25 Points

25 Points 2nd: 22 Points

22 Points 3rd: 20 Points

20 Points 4th: 18 Points

18 Points 5th: 17 Points

17 Points 6th: 16 Points

16 Points 7th: 15 Points

15 Points 8th: 14 Points

14 Points 9th: 13 Points

13 Points 10th: 12 Points

12 Points 11th: 11 Points

11 Points 12th: 10 Points

10 Points 13th: 9 Points

9 Points 14th: 8 Points

8 Points 15th: 7 Points

7 Points 16th: 6 Points

6 Points 17th: 5 Points

5 Points 18th – 19th: 4 Points

4 Points 20th – 21st: 3 Points

3 Points 22nd – 23rd: 2 Points

2 Points 24th – 25th: 1 Point

You will also earn a single point for each elimination.

How to Purchase the Renegade Runner Outfit

If competitive play is not your thing, don’t worry because you can purchase the Renegade Runner Outfit from the Fortnite Item Shop starting Saturday, April 15, at 8 PM ET. The price for these items has not been released yet, but we will update this guide once Epic Games has done so.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023