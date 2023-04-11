Image: Epic Games

Are you wondering how to fix Fortnite crashing on GeForce Now PC and Mobile? Fortnite players report lots of crashing and freezing while using the GeForce Now PC and Mobile isn’t the only issue that appears to have been caused by the latest update. So what can you do to get your game stable enough to play?

How to Fix Fortnite Freezing on GeForce Now PC and Mobile

Fortnite freezing on GeForce Now PC and Mobile seems to be caused by the latest update released on April 11. The Epic Games team tweeted that they know the increased crashes and freezes for players using GeForce Now PC and are investigating a fix.

The first thing you can do to fix Fortnite crash issues is wait for Epic Games to find the root cause and apply a fix to the game. This has further been confirmed by other issues created after the update like the Fortnite Lantern Fest quests missing from the game or a glitch causing gold bars to go missing.

However, you can also do a few things to ensure you are playing Fortnite on GeForce Now PC and Mobile with the proper setup while you wait for an official communication regarding the issue.

Make sure you are playing on a GeForce now supported browser:

Chrome: This browser can used if you are playing on a Chromebook, PC, or Mac

This browser can used if you are playing on a Chromebook, PC, or Mac iOS Safari: This browser can be used if you are playing on an iPhone or iPad

This browser can be used if you are playing on an iPhone or iPad Edge: This browser is currently in beta, so it is recommended you use Chrome instead, if possible

Ensure your internet is running properly as GeForce Now requires specific speeds to function properly:

720p at 60 FPS: 15Mbps+

15Mbps+ 1080p at 60 FPS: 25Mbps+

25Mbps+ NVIDIA Data Center Latency: 40ms

Make sure you are using a GeForce now support controller if you use one:

Sony DualShock 4 (PlayStation 4)

Sony DualShock 5 (PlayStation 5)

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers

Logitech Gamepad F310/F510/F710

SteelSeries Nimbus/Nimbus+

Ensure your television is supported by GeFroce Now:

2022 Samsung Tvs

Select LG TVs

NVIDIA Shield TV

That’s it! Once you have verified everything on your specific setup is correct than you know the issue lies with the game itself and can wait for the fix to be found.

