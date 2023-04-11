How to Fix Fortnite Gold Bars Missing Glitch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Epic Games

Fortnite runs into its fair share of problems, as most online games do, but one recent glitch is causing players to get more frustrated than usual. Gold has been disappearing from players’ in-game accounts, which is a huge problem considering gold is the primary way to upgrade weapons, hire specialists, and reroll augments.

This glitch started when the recent update, including the Attack on Titan crossover, went live. If this is happening to you—don’t worry. We have you covered with some possible fixes to eliminate this glitch.

How to Stop Gold Bars From Disapearing in Fortnite

At the time of writing, there is no definite way to fix this glitch. But, all hope is not lost, considering Epic Games has acknowledged the glitch and is working behind the scenes to get this fixed asap. As you can see in the tweet below, the official Fortnite Status account has let the public know that the issue is being looked at.

We're aware that some players may see that they have zero Gold Bars after jumping into a match.



We'll let you know when this issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/alw4qOuV5S — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 11, 2023

Temporary Fixes for Gold Glitch in Fortnite

For now, as the Fortnite team looks at this issue, you can try temporary fixes that have been reported to help some players. Try restarting the system you are playing Fortnite on and hop back into the game to see if your gold bars have reloaded into your inventory. Make sure to do this restart right when you notice your gold bars are missing so the game doesn’t continue to eliminate more after each match.

If you restart your game and the gold bars still seem to be missing, another fix could be to log out of your Epic Games account completely and relog in. This could return your gold bars back into your inventory for now.

We have noticed from previous glitches reported by players the team at Epic Games fixes these types of issues quickly, and we shouldn’t have to wait too long for this one to be resolved.

- This article was updated on April 11th, 2023