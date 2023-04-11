Why Are Fortnite Lantern Fest Quests Missing From the Game?

Image: Epic Games

Are you wondering why Fortnite Lantern Fest quests are missing from the game when you are supposed to have until April 21, 2023, to finish them? As a reward for completing the Lantern Puzzles provided by Lantern Fest quests, you will be given a weapon wrap, emoticon, and spray, but fans. However, fans now report that the Lantern Fest quests are missing from the game, which prevents them from earning these rewards.

Why Am I Missing the Fortnite Lantern Fest Quests?

The Fortnite Lantern Fest Quests are missing from the game because it is an in-game bug. So, unfortunately, you can do nothing to attempt to fix the issue other than wait for Epic to resolve it. This in-game bug appears to have happened after the latest update on April 11.

According to the official Fortnite Status Twitter account, they know the issues with the Lantern Fest Quests currently missing from the game. They also said they would let us know when they have more information. Unfortunately, that last message was 6 hours ago, and there has been no update.

While this may seem concerning that you won’t be able to get all of the Lantern Fest Quests done before the event ends, don’t worry. These quests don’t take much time to complete, and you can usually do so in a few playthroughs. We also suspect that if this issue lasts for an extended period, they might extend or somehow reward players who missed out on them because of it.

Again, no other official information has been released by Epic outside of their initial Tweet. We will update this guide once we know more about the issue. Information like what happened, what Epic did to fix the issue, and when it is resolved so you know when you can jump back into the game to enjoy this illuminating event.

- This article was updated on April 11th, 2023