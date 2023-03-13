How to Get ODM Gear in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Two‘s trailer is full of exciting new features, weapons, and cosmetics — such as the deadly Kinetic Blade, powerful Havoc Pump Shotgun, and exhilarating Grind Rails.

One of the most stand-out features of the trailer, however, was the appearance of Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger and the iconic ODM Gear used to defend humanity from Titans. While there are no Titans to slay in Fortnite, you can utilize ODM Gear to zip around the Island and defeat any enemy standing in your way. Eren would be proud.

How to Find ODM Gear in Fortnite

Unfortunately, Attack on Titan‘s ODM Gear is currently unavailable to obtain in Fortnite. Based on the release date of Eren and other Attack on Titan cosmetics, it’s safe to assume that ODM Gear will launch around April 15th.

It is important to note that there has been no official confirmation on the release of ODM Gear other than its appearance in Chapter Four, Season 2‘s official trailer. ODM Gear may appear before or after the date mentioned above. You will not need the Battle Pass in order to use ODM Gear.

Related: How to Unlock the Mega-Brella in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

How Does ODM Gear Work in Fortnite?

Image: Epic Games

While we have no official written information on how ODM Gear works in Fortnite, we have seen it in action during Chapter Four, Season Two’s gameplay trailer.

From its short appearance, it appears the ODM Gear will be a Mythic Item with the ability to propel players toward a surface, just as it works in the anime. We also see Eren target a player, spring towards them, slash them, and then perform a backflip into midair. Such fancy moves are completely necessary for Titan killing, you see.

What Does ODM Stand For?

The ODM in ODM Gear stands for Omni-directional mobility. That’s essentially a fancy way to say ‘gear that can move in all directions.’ Using ODM Gear requires at least three years of training and incredible body strength.

Unlike the anime, however, our characters will magically be able to use this gear perfectly. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to practice your skills by achieving Accolades and earning some sweet XP in the meantime.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023