Where to Find a Havoc Pump Shotgun in Fortnite

The Havoc Pump Shotgun is one of the latest weapons added in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2. It’s a powerful shotgun that can deal massive damage in close quarters combat, making it a valuable asset in any battle royale match. However, it can be difficult to find, so if you’re looking for one to complete one of the Week Zero quests in Fortnite, here’s where to look.

How to Get a Havoc Pump Shotgun in Fortnite

The most common place to find a Havoc Pump Shotgun in Fortnite is in chests. Chests can spawn in various locations around the map, so it’s best to keep your eyes peeled. Chest loot is random, so you might not always get a Havoc Pump Shotgun, but it’s worth a shot.

In addition to chests, you can also find a Havoc Pump Shotgun lying on the ground, much like the Kinetic Blade. Just a reminder that you’ll need to try to be the first to land if you want to secure any type of ground loot, as they’re usually quickly snatched up by other players.

Finally, you can also find the Havoc Pump Shotgun in vaults. Although you’ll need to find a key first to open a vault, this attempt is usually worth it, because you’ll be able to find weapons with higher rarity here. Other than that, there’s usually an abundance of med kits and utility items that can help you during battle.

How to Deal Damage with a Havoc Pump Shotgun in Fortnite

The Havoc Pump Shotgun is a powerful close-quarters weapon that can deal a lot of damage in a single shot. The key to using this weapon effectively is understanding how to use its spread pattern. The Havoc Pump Shotgun has a medium spread pattern, meaning that it will shoot a medium pattern of pellets in a given area.

It is important to remember that the spread pattern is wider the closer you are to your target. This means that if you are at a close range, you need to make sure that you are aiming directly at your target to ensure that all of the pellets will hit them.

The last key factor to consider when using the Havoc Pump Shotgun is the rate of fire. The Havoc Pump Shotgun has a low rate of fire, so you’ll want to be as precise as possible with your shots. You’ll want to try to aim at your enemy’s head or upper torso for the best damage output.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023